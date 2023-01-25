Read full article on original website
Eagles fly high for eighth win in a row with win over 2A powerhouse Pima
THATCHER – The Thatcher Eagles (5-1 3A South, 13-2) girls basketball team avenged their earlier EAC Holiday Tournament championship loss to Pima by defeating the Roughriders at home on Thursday, 36-26. “They’re a great team,” said Thatcher head coach Dennis Griffin. “That was exciting. I’m excited. They’re a great team. They played good; we played good.”
Safford High School to hold Hall of Fame/Alumni dinner
Contributed Photo/Courtesy Toni Corona: Herman Andrews Jr., here shown after his 700th victory, will be included in Safford’s Hall of Fame along with Frank Gutierrez and Marge Schade. Event will induct Herman Andrews Jr., Frank Gutierrez, and Marge Schade. Contributed Article. SAFFORD – The Safford High School will be...
San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation granted critical access hospital accreditation
San Carlos Apache Reservation — In a major accomplishment, the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation (SCAHC) has been granted Critical Access Hospital accreditation in recognition of the high quality of care and 24-hour-day emergency room at its hospital in Peridot and clinic in Bylas. The Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for...
