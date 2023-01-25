ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, AZ

Eagles fly high for eighth win in a row with win over 2A powerhouse Pima

THATCHER – The Thatcher Eagles (5-1 3A South, 13-2) girls basketball team avenged their earlier EAC Holiday Tournament championship loss to Pima by defeating the Roughriders at home on Thursday, 36-26. “They’re a great team,” said Thatcher head coach Dennis Griffin. “That was exciting. I’m excited. They’re a great team. They played good; we played good.”
Safford High School to hold Hall of Fame/Alumni dinner

Contributed Photo/Courtesy Toni Corona: Herman Andrews Jr., here shown after his 700th victory, will be included in Safford’s Hall of Fame along with Frank Gutierrez and Marge Schade. Event will induct Herman Andrews Jr., Frank Gutierrez, and Marge Schade. Contributed Article. SAFFORD – The Safford High School will be...
SAFFORD, AZ

