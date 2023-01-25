Read full article on original website
Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times in ‘critical condition’: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning. At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound. At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown […]
WXII 12
UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
WXII 12
'It's going to be the hardest day of my life': Family prepares for court appearance of man charged in Greensboro woman's 2012 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been 11 years since a woman was found dead behind a Greensboro church. Now, her family is traveling over a thousand miles for the court appearance of a man accused in her murder. Thirty-three-year-old Paula Nicks was found dead in May 2012 behind a church...
WXII 12
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man dies after being shot while standing in front of his home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 20-year-old has died after a late-night shooting in Winston-Salem in front of his home. It happened Wednesday around 11:35 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stockton Street, near Interstate 40 and Highway 52. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and, upon arrival, they found...
wfmynews2.com
Who killed Mark? | Greensboro police offering a $5K reward for information about his murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers are searching for information about the shooting death of a Greensboro man. 40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger. According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Edwards...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro family loses everything in Buff Street fire
Faulty wiring caused the Washingtons home to catch fire. All they saved were the clothes on their back.
Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
Winston-Salem woman charged with murder after man stabbed, killed on North Cameron Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 5:30 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS officials. Arriving officers found Archie Nash, 63, of Winston-Salem, dead […]
Fatal shooting on Stockton Street marks 7th homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being shot in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem Police Department says that just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to Stockton Street about shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but didn’t see any victims in the […]
WXII 12
Gunshot victim dead, another in serious condition, according to officers
LEXINGTON, N.C. — One of two gunshot victims in a Lexington shooting has died, officers reported. On Wednesday, Shantae McCauley died as a result of his injuries. On Jan. 22, officers were investigating a reported shooting on Winston Road. During this investigation, the Lexington Medical Center notified them that...
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in Julian, teen host charged, NC ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup At North Carolina Restaurant Employee
The restaurant's co-owner said she has never experienced anything like this in her 40-year career.
Multiple Montgomery County inmates overdose after man brought drugs in while being arrested, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdoes in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing. Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals. […]
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
alamancenews.com
Burlington police seek suspect in recent assault
Police in Burlington are looking for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman during a quarrel on Saturday. According to the city’s police department, Charles Love was identified as the suspect in this case after officers interviewed his alleged victim along the 600 block of Lakeside Avenue.
