FOX8 News

Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times in ‘critical condition’: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning. At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound. At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman charged with murder after man stabbed, killed on North Cameron Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 5:30 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS officials. Arriving officers found Archie Nash, 63, of Winston-Salem, dead […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Gunshot victim dead, another in serious condition, according to officers

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One of two gunshot victims in a Lexington shooting has died, officers reported. On Wednesday, Shantae McCauley died as a result of his injuries. On Jan. 22, officers were investigating a reported shooting on Winston Road. During this investigation, the Lexington Medical Center notified them that...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Montgomery County inmates overdose after man brought drugs in while being arrested, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdoes in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing. Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
LEXINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington police seek suspect in recent assault

Police in Burlington are looking for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman during a quarrel on Saturday. According to the city’s police department, Charles Love was identified as the suspect in this case after officers interviewed his alleged victim along the 600 block of Lakeside Avenue.
BURLINGTON, NC

