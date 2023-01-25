Read full article on original website
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Yoko Ono claims she takes 4-mile walks — despite being ‘wheelchair-bound’
Yoko Ono goes for 4-mile walks to beat depression. The 89-year-old widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon — who is said to be struggling with mobility issues — shared the practice she follows to keep a clear mind. “There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono, who lives in New York City, tweeted on Wednesday. “That gives me a real high.” The average length of a north-south block in Manhattan runs approximately 264 feet, which means there are about 20 blocks per mile, according to StreetEasy. That means Ono’s routine hot girl walks would be...
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Died From Accidental Drug Overdose, Dad Says
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann died from an accidental drug overdose, according to his father. The fashion world was shocked by the 27-year-old’s sudden passing but no cause of death was initially published in reports of his death. Now his father, Achim Ruehlemann, has told DailyMail.com that Jeremy was killed by an unintended overdose and that he had struggled for years with addiction to the painkiller Percocet and other pharmaceuticals. “He did rehab and had tried to get off prescription medication,” Achim said. “Obviously, he was not successful.” Achim added that Jeremy’s loved ones are still not “100 percent sure exactly what happened” as they are waiting for toxicology results. “There was no desire to end his life, this was accidental,” the grieving father said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody who could say anything negative about him. It’s just a tragedy.”Read it at DailyMail.com
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
EW.com
Rodrigo Santoro compares getting waxed for 300 to The 40-Year-Old-Virgin scene: 'Very painful'
It's hilarious until it happens to you. While sitting down to promote Wolf Pack on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Rodrigo Santoro opened up about playing the villainous Persian "God-King" Xerxes in 2006's 300. Santoro transformed for the role, opting for a bald head instead of his usually flowing locks, and sporting a hairless body dotted with piercings.
