What is involuntary manslaughter? A law professor explains the charge facing Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting death

Related
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim in police-involved shootings is far more important.
2-year-old dies after alleged drug exposure in mother's car
PEABODY - A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs in her car and died. Lily Iorio died at a Peabody hospital on January 18, authorities said.Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office said the exposure happened in her mother Vanessa Jeising's car, where the two lived. The 28-year-old told a friend that her daughter appeared to be unresponsive, according to prosecutors.The friend told Jeising to get her daughter to the hospital. The friend then called Peabody police, who escorted the mother and daughter to the emergency room, but the girl could not...
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
