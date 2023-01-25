Read full article on original website
Air-Fryer French Toast Sticks
Preheat air fryer to 325°F for 3 minutes. Lightly coat the basket with cooking spray. Working in batches, dip 8 bread sticks in the egg mixture, flipping constantly, until completely soaked, about 15 seconds. Arrange the soaked bread sticks in an even layer in the prepared basket; coat with cooking spray. Cook, flipping and coating with additional cooking spray halfway, until golden brown and interior is no longer wet, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a platter and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat the process 2 more times with the remaining bread sticks and egg mixture.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Beat butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined, 2 to 3 minutes. With the mixer on low speed, add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until just incorporated after each addition, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add vanilla; beat on low speed until just incorporated, about 30 seconds. Add the flour mixture; beat on low speed until combined, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add chocolate chips; beat on low speed until evenly distributed, about 30 seconds.
Instant-Pot Cashew Yogurt
Select Yogurt setting, and adjust to Boil or High (display may vary according to cooker brand or model). Select Start, if needed, to begin cooking (some models may start automatically). Cook until the milk reaches 180°F and the cooker beeps and reads Yogurt or End, about 30 minutes (for a thicker yogurt, see Tip).
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day
With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
Why You Should Stop Dumping Out the Watery Liquid on Top of Your Yogurt
You’re all set to dig into your favorite yogurt. But when you peel back the lid, you notice the lush creaminess is marred by a watery pool of liquid sitting right on top. So what is that liquid—and more importantly, is it telling you that your snack has gone bad?
Blueberry Baked Oatmeal
Stir oats, milk, eggs, 1/4 cup brown sugar, melted butter, vanilla, lemon zest, lemon juice, cardamom, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl until combined. Fold in blueberries until evenly distributed. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle evenly with the remaining 2 tablespoons brown sugar.
Trader Joe’s Names Its Best Products of 2023. Five Longtime Faves Left the List
“If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?”. For the 14th year, Trader Joe’s asked its customers to respond to the above question. The answers roll up into its Customer Choice Awards for 2023.
Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea
Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
Pineapple Butter Cake
One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.
Calamari Salad
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Set a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Cut squid tubes into 1/4-inch-thick slices and leave tentacles whole. Add the sliced squid tubes and tentacles to the boiling water; cook, undisturbed, until tender, about 1 minute. Using a large slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath. Let cool until opaque, about 5 minutes; drain well.
Lemon Buttermilk Cake
This simple southern Lemon Buttermilk Layer Cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for the spring and summer months. Light and fluffy with a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting, it’s a delightfully refreshing dessert that your friends and family will love!
How to Load a Dishwasher, the Correct Way
A dishwasher is one of the most time-saving appliances in your kitchen, especially if you have a large family or a knack for entertaining. But are you using it correctly? Piling dirty dishes into the appliance straight from the table can be a recipe for disaster. Not only can the machine malfunction, but water spots and grime might make an appearance on dishes and cutlery.
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!
Woman Creates Ultimate Coffee Table Centerpiece With Cool IKEA Vase Hack
Fancy decor doesn’t have to be expensive.
Simple cooking tips to make your veggies taste so good you won't miss meat — according to the man who unlocked secrets to living to age 100
Dan Buettner, who studies people living long and healthy lives, says we should be eating less meat. Using miso, spices, and other techniques can help.
Petit Gâteau (20-Minute Recipe)
Rich, creamy, and really delicious this fondant au chocolat or a petit gâteau (which means “small cake” in French) is a chocolate dessert made of a petit chocolate cake with mellow filling and crunchy rind that is traditionally served hot with a dollop of vanilla ice cream on a serving plate.
Weight mangement with cinnamon, the supermarket spice that helps burning fat.
People are willing to follow fad diets and weight loss aids when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, but they undervalue the significance of eating well. Understanding that a balanced diet is the first step on the road to greater health and that there is no quick fix for this is crucial. Why not return to the basics if exercising hard is not helping you lose weight?
