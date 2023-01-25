Read full article on original website
Three identified in Thursday's police chase that ended in deadly crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three people who died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Thursday afternoon. According to DPS, Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19, from Cameron was speeding south in a Dodge Challenger on US 190 about two miles north of Milano.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway...
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
18-wheeler engulfed in flames in Robertson County early Thursday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blackjack Volunteer Fire Department is investigating the cause of an 18-wheeler fire that happened early Thursday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., Blackjack Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 6 in Robertson County between Hearne and Bryan, according to Robertson County Emergency Management. When they arrived at the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
Walker County resident escapes injury after neighbor alerts him to fire Thursday
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County Resident was preparing for bed Thursday evening when a neighbor alerted him to a fire spreading at his house. Six units from New Waverly Fire Department arrived in the New Waverly neighborhood Sam Houston Estates off FM 1374, to find heavy fire and smoke, but they were quickly able to bring the fire under control. Huntsville Fire Department and Montgomery County Fire Department assisted at the scene, and Dodge Firefighters covered the vacant New Waverly stations.
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Authorities have reported that the girl was located safely Saturday afternoon. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for a 16-year-old girl. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway on Thursday morning. Authorities believe...
Navasota Police investigate shots fired early Wednesday morning
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning they say could be connected to a shooting over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. police responded to reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Ruth Court. Officers found evidence of a shooting as...
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
Woman dead in Porter-area car crash
A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY
A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for familial crimes
BRYAN, Texas — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for familial crimes in 2019 and 2020, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney. According to the release, Bryan Police responded to a call in April 2019 of a man destroying his...
WARRANT ARREST WEDNESDAY ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A Brenham woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that on Wednesday night at 8:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign at North Austin Pkwy and West Main Street. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Daylynn Black, 23 of Brenham, who was found to have two active warrants for her arrest out of the Brenham Police Department. Black was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on warrants for Credit or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
Sugar Land man arrested in murder of 73-year-old who was stabbed while fishing in Galveston
"The word evil couldn't be more fitting for this predator," an official said of the 39-year-old charged after man was killed while fishing in Galveston.
Bryan, College Station ISDs weigh in on results of state school safety audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide audit of school safety was released Friday afternoon, detailing how secure campuses across the state are. Gov. Greg Abbott requested an inspection to determine vulnerable points on school campuses. Of the 2,864 campuses audited statewide, inspectors were unable to gain unauthorized access into 95.3% of them.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night 10:20, Cpl. Armando Guerra made contact with Jackson Heath, 17 of Brenham, in the 100 block of Laney Street in reference to an active warrant out of Washington County for his arrest. Heath was taken into custody without incident on the warrant for Burglary of a Building. Once in custody Heath was also found to be in Possession of Marijuana prior to his transport to the Washington County Jail. Heath was booked in on the warrant and Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz.
