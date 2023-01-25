ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Commercial Appeal

ESPN's Jay Williams dismisses Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors as rivalry

The Memphis Grizzlies' latest collapse against the Golden State Warriors brought out more criticism Thursday. ESPN analyst Jay Williams didn't hold back dismissing the Grizzlies and Warriors as an actual rivalry. Despite the NBA promoting this week as "Rivals Week," Williams didn't think the NBA had any rivalries because teams have to win when the games matter the most. He noted the Grizzlies haven't defeated the Warriors this season or in last year's playoffs when the Warriors...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Have Warriors discovered new ‘Death Lineup’?

Steve Kerr may be having another “hold up, let him cook” moment. The Golden State Warriors were headed to a loss on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies before their head coach Kerr pulled an interesting trick out of his sleeve. As his team trailed 111-102 with 5:10 left in the game, Kerr went super (duper)... The post Have Warriors discovered new ‘Death Lineup’? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Kansas live stream, watch online, TV channel Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds

Kentucky and No. 9 Kansas, two of the most tradition-rich programs in college basketball, are headed in opposite directions this season as they prepare for a seismic showdown in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (16-4) have dropped three straight games since rising to No. 2, while the Wildcats (14-6) have won four straight to resurrect a once-directionless season.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

Why Kerr 'feels bad' for Wiseman amid tumultuous NBA career

What do the Warriors do with James Wiseman? Not even Steve Kerr knows the answer. The third-year center returned from an ankle injury Wednesday night but did not log a single minute in the Warriors' 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond's basketball genius on display in win over Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 31 of the Warriors' 32 fourth-quarter points Wednesday night in their last-second 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining one point belonged to Draymond Green. Make no mistake about it, Green was equally as important as...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection

After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Why Dubs sent Moody to G League for first time this season

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors on Thursday recalled Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to their Santa Cruz G League affiliate. Baldwin and Rollins, the Warriors' top two picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, have spent plenty of time in Santa Cruz. For Moody, his G League assignment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday

Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Out due to injury management

Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Rubio played 17 minutes off the bench and totaled five points (2-7 FG), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's win over the Rockets. However, the veteran forward is coming off a lengthy rehab following ACL surgery and will take the second night of Cleveland's back-to-back set off to rest his left knee. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's contest, so it looks like Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will operate as the Cavaliers' starting backcourt, while Raul Neto and Cedi Osman could see increased roles off the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH

