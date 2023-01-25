Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Golden State Warriors Make Three Roster Moves On Thursday
On Thursday following their win on Wednesday night over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and Moses Moody to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
ESPN's Jay Williams dismisses Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors as rivalry
The Memphis Grizzlies' latest collapse against the Golden State Warriors brought out more criticism Thursday. ESPN analyst Jay Williams didn't hold back dismissing the Grizzlies and Warriors as an actual rivalry. Despite the NBA promoting this week as "Rivals Week," Williams didn't think the NBA had any rivalries because teams have to win when the games matter the most. He noted the Grizzlies haven't defeated the Warriors this season or in last year's playoffs when the Warriors...
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't won a contest against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Wisconsin and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance
NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes is seemingly already healthy, plus the greatest food delivery person you've ever seen
Good morning to everyone but especially to... PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS... When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars, it didn't look good. Not for the rest of that game, and not for any potential games going forward. Yet, as he so often does while...
Have Warriors discovered new ‘Death Lineup’?
Steve Kerr may be having another “hold up, let him cook” moment. The Golden State Warriors were headed to a loss on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies before their head coach Kerr pulled an interesting trick out of his sleeve. As his team trailed 111-102 with 5:10 left in the game, Kerr went super (duper)... The post Have Warriors discovered new ‘Death Lineup’? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule, bracket: Dates, times, TV networks, live stream for Championship Sunday
We're down to just three games left in the NFL season and Sunday's matchups in the conference title games are as good as it gets. We've got a rematch on the AFC side as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. On the NFC side, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Kansas live stream, watch online, TV channel Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds
Kentucky and No. 9 Kansas, two of the most tradition-rich programs in college basketball, are headed in opposite directions this season as they prepare for a seismic showdown in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (16-4) have dropped three straight games since rising to No. 2, while the Wildcats (14-6) have won four straight to resurrect a once-directionless season.
Former Laker Available in Trade Talks and He Would Make Sense for LA
Could the Lakers bring back an old friend?
NBC Sports
Why Kerr 'feels bad' for Wiseman amid tumultuous NBA career
What do the Warriors do with James Wiseman? Not even Steve Kerr knows the answer. The third-year center returned from an ankle injury Wednesday night but did not log a single minute in the Warriors' 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon...
NBC Sports
Draymond's basketball genius on display in win over Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 31 of the Warriors' 32 fourth-quarter points Wednesday night in their last-second 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining one point belonged to Draymond Green. Make no mistake about it, Green was equally as important as...
Steph Curry Makes Golden State Warriors History On Friday Night
Steph Curry made Golden State Warriors history on Friday night.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection
After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
NBC Sports
Why Dubs sent Moody to G League for first time this season
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors on Thursday recalled Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to their Santa Cruz G League affiliate. Baldwin and Rollins, the Warriors' top two picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, have spent plenty of time in Santa Cruz. For Moody, his G League assignment...
Charles Barkley Weighs in on the Shannon Sharpe Encounter With Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
It’s been more than a week since Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies got into it on the court at a game against the Los Angeles Lakers right before halftime, but the opinions have not run dry — perhaps justifiably so. And former NBA great and current analyst Charles Barkley weighed in earlier in the week on NBA Today on SiriusXM.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday
Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, live stream for NFC Championship
The NFC Championship is here as the San Francisco 49ers will face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday. This is the first meeting between these two teams since Week 2 in 2021. The 49ers won, 17-11, but much has changed since then. Jalen Hurts has evolved into one of the...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Out due to injury management
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Rubio played 17 minutes off the bench and totaled five points (2-7 FG), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's win over the Rockets. However, the veteran forward is coming off a lengthy rehab following ACL surgery and will take the second night of Cleveland's back-to-back set off to rest his left knee. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's contest, so it looks like Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will operate as the Cavaliers' starting backcourt, while Raul Neto and Cedi Osman could see increased roles off the bench.
