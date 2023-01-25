ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection

After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

With a sparkling stadium and surging program, San Diego State makes an easy case for Pac-12 expansion

SAN DIEGO -- J.D. Wicker is standing on the top concourse of one of the biggest parties in the country. What else would you call San Diego State's new stadium, which equates to the latest lob pass for what the school hopes is a slam-dunk entry into the Pac-12? On its best day, which projects to be every game day, college football is almost a sideshow in new Snapdragon Stadium. The main event is the craft brew-infused vibe that San Diego State's athletic director has, well, crafted.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC

T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

NBA Trade rumors: Alex Caruso available for multiple picks; Jazz consider three players untouchable

Another day, another set of trade rumors as the NBA's deadline approaches. We are now less than two weeks away from the final buzzer, and we're still waiting on the sort of moves that tend to define a deadline. That hasn't been for lack of trying. There has been plenty of news surrounding what teams are trying to accomplish over the past several days, and on Friday, we have a whole new batch to sift through.

