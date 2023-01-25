Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
CBS Sports
Watch Washington vs. Arizona: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Washington Huskies are 3-11 against the #6 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Washington and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
How to watch Hornets vs. Bulls: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
The Charlotte Hornets will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Spectrum Center. Allowing an average of 119.08 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection
After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
CBS Sports
76ers vs. Nuggets: James Harden leaves bench mid-play, deflects ball leading to technical foul on Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden decided to try a new form of defense late in the third quarter of the contest between the Sixers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. With just under two minutes remaining in the quarter, Harden was seated on Philly's bench and jumped directly onto...
CBS Sports
With a sparkling stadium and surging program, San Diego State makes an easy case for Pac-12 expansion
SAN DIEGO -- J.D. Wicker is standing on the top concourse of one of the biggest parties in the country. What else would you call San Diego State's new stadium, which equates to the latest lob pass for what the school hopes is a slam-dunk entry into the Pac-12? On its best day, which projects to be every game day, college football is almost a sideshow in new Snapdragon Stadium. The main event is the craft brew-infused vibe that San Diego State's athletic director has, well, crafted.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC
T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
CBS Sports
NBA Trade rumors: Alex Caruso available for multiple picks; Jazz consider three players untouchable
Another day, another set of trade rumors as the NBA's deadline approaches. We are now less than two weeks away from the final buzzer, and we're still waiting on the sort of moves that tend to define a deadline. That hasn't been for lack of trying. There has been plenty of news surrounding what teams are trying to accomplish over the past several days, and on Friday, we have a whole new batch to sift through.
Comments / 0