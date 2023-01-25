ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Seniors scramble to graduate after PGCPS system error

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - High school graduation for seniors at Frederick Douglass High School is less than five months away. While most students are working to finish up the second half of the school year strong, a number of seniors are taking on a new class due to an error.
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

System error impacting graduation for some PGCPS high school seniors

Graduation could be on the line for some high school seniors in Prince George's County. The school district says a system error is to blame and now they're asking students to take a last-minute course - halfway into the school year. Our FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Upper Marlboro with more from a family who is asking the school district to do the right thing.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

Students talk parking problems

“Oh boy, they’re assholes,” second-year transfer studies student Tristan Comba said about student drivers in the AACC parking lots. “It’s like they have road rage. They’re impatient. They don’t pay attention to their surroundings. They just don’t care.”. Comba isn’t the only student...
wfmd.com

Frederick County Executive Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater calls the action of police against Nichols ‘horrific and utterly reprehensible.’. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government) My heart bleeds for the family of Tyre Nichols. His violent death at the hands of law enforcement should anger all Americans and all humanity....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

B-CC silence criticized after two students found unconscious in school bathroom

Seven hours elapsed between the time two female students were found unconscious Monday in a bathroom at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the time school officials communicated with parents. The lag, filled with rumors and the reporting of the B-CC student newspaper, has prompted criticism from students and parents. “We’re...
travelawaits.com

5 Charming West Virginia Mountain Towns Perfect For A Day Trip From Washington, D.C.

There are so many charming towns to visit in the mountains of West Virginia. After 44 years of living there, I finally explored the state’s Eastern Panhandle. To say I was blown away is an understatement. Four to five hours from Charleston, 75 minutes from Washington, D.C., and an hour from Baltimore, this is one area you will want to take advantage of.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 43

Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation

A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
testudotimes.com

Three-star center Braden Pierce commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Three-star center Braden Pierce announced his commitment to Maryland men’s basketball Saturday. Pierce committed on his visit to College Park this weekend, a visit he announced earlier in the month. Pierce, originally out of Woodstock, Georgia, but now a member of the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) post-graduate national team,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

