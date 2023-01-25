ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunkie, LA

kalb.com

APD confirms two teenagers were shot outside IHOP Friday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. According to APD, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation, Anthony Wells, who was arrested last week in connection to several burglaries in the Pineville area, was implicated in several other burglaries which took place in early November 2022 in the

Echo/Poland Community. Cash, jewelry, tools, medications and firearms were also taken in these burglaries. Detectives noticed the method of entry was similar to the other burglaries they had been working in the Pineville area where the homeowner was away from the residence. On Wednesday, November 16th 2022, Troopers with the...
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

SVU Detectives make arrest in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation

On October 6th, 2022, a report was made with Detectives of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in reference to the possible crime against a juvenile. SVU Detectives began their investigation and with the assistance of the Department of Child and Family Services and the Rapides Child Advocacy Center, multiple suspects were established for various crimes involving juvenile victims.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WGNO

Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as a corrections officer was making routine […]
ANGOLA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deputies arrest Provencal man on felony drug charges

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Provencal man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on La. Hwy 6 West just west of Natchitoches on Jan. 23 around 8 pm...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA

