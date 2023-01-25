Read full article on original website
Shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge
A Scott man is charged with attempted murder after a Friday morning home invasion and shooting.
APD confirms two teenagers were shot outside IHOP Friday night
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. According to APD, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive....
Man accused of killing woman dies at Angola while waiting to testify in alleged murder-for-hire plot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections on Friday, Jan. 27, released information about the death of Tyler Ashpaugh at Angola while waiting to testify in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections:. An East Baton...
As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation, Anthony Wells, who was arrested last week in connection to several burglaries in the Pineville area, was implicated in several other burglaries which took place in early November 2022 in the
Echo/Poland Community. Cash, jewelry, tools, medications and firearms were also taken in these burglaries. Detectives noticed the method of entry was similar to the other burglaries they had been working in the Pineville area where the homeowner was away from the residence. On Wednesday, November 16th 2022, Troopers with the...
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman was wounded in a shooting that happened January 16 in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. Police say she died today, and the case is now a homicide.
SVU Detectives make arrest in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
On October 6th, 2022, a report was made with Detectives of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in reference to the possible crime against a juvenile. SVU Detectives began their investigation and with the assistance of the Department of Child and Family Services and the Rapides Child Advocacy Center, multiple suspects were established for various crimes involving juvenile victims.
Lafayette couple arrested for second degree cruelty to juvenile
On January 26 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital, a two-year-old female brought in with extensive burns on her body.
Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
Lafayette couple arrested after 2-year-old hospitalized for extensive burns, drug ingestion
A Lafayette woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on child cruelty counts after a toddler was brought to an area hospital with extensive burns over more than half of her body. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s youth services section responded to a local hospital around 6 p.m. Thursday...
Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as a corrections officer was making routine […]
Deputies arrest Provencal man on felony drug charges
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Provencal man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on La. Hwy 6 West just west of Natchitoches on Jan. 23 around 8 pm...
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Two girls arrested in Jennings High lockdown
The school was on lockdown after a threat was called in; while deputies were there sweeping the school more threats were called in. They traced the calls and booked two girls with terrorizing.
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall. Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft. She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from the retailer in early […]
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
