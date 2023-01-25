Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
tdalabamamag.com
ACC, SEC schools standing out to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is well on his way to making a name for himself as his offer list continues to grow. Kirkpatrick attends Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He holds 10 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The 2024 recruit said he feels the...
10 Auburn visitors we're most excited about this weekend
There will be some big names on the Plains for Junior Day.
Auburn football: 2 former Tigers running backs commit to Troy
2 former Auburn football running backs during the Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin eras have committed to Troy in the past few days: Jordon Ingram, who entered the transfer portal on December 6, and Asa Martin, who bolted the program back in December 2018 when he signed with Miami but ultimately ended up at Memphis.
Auburn football recruiting: Thompson’s star eighth grade QB visiting Plains this weekend
Hugh Freeze is signed on to be the head coach of Auburn football for the next six years, and he’s already looking to line up his starting signal-caller for his fifth season under contract. Thompson High School’s Trent Seaborn, the star eighth-grade gunslinger who led the Warriors to a 7A state title, is visiting the Plains this coming weekend.
‘He’s a special kid:’ Senior Win Miller powers Vestavia Hills to No. 1 ranking
Vestavia Hills’ senior Win Miller is constantly working on his game. “Win works more on his own than any player I’ve ever coached. He has added something specific to his game every offseason,” Rebels head basketball coach Patrick Davis said. “The great part is that he does it because he wants to win.”
There’s another new license plate in Alabama
Golfers have a chance to show their love for their favorite sport. A new license plate for the Alabama Golf Association will be available for issuance beginning Feb. 1. Plates will cost $50 each with proceeds going to the Alabama Golf Association Foundation to invest in turfgrass research, women’s scholarship, future men’s scholarship opportunities, and Youth on Course.
Late January 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings for high school boys and girls.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain names California coach Shane McComb next head football coach
NORTH SHELBY – They went all the way across the country to do it, but the Oak Mountain Eagles have found their next head football coach. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Shane McComb was board approved at the Shelby County BOE meeting to become the next leader of the OMHS football program.
a-z-animals.com
What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023: Meet 36 contestants vying for the title
Thirty-six teenagers from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by...
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
thebamabuzz.com
Wharf Casual Seafood to open 5th Alabama location in Alex City on February 1
According to the Alexander City Outlook, Wharf Casual Seafood is opening its 5th location in Alabama on February 1st. Looking for a new restaurant to stop at while traveling on Hwy 280 going to and from the Auburn University football and basketball games? Try Alexander City’s much anticipated new Wharf Casual Seafood.
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
WAFF
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the country, people anxiously waited to see the body camera video showing what led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The five former Memphis officers accused of brutally beating him face several charges including murder. Nichols died from his injuries a few days after the beating.
alreporter.com
Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks
Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
