Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Assini explains decision to run for Monroe County executive
Rochester, N.Y. — Mark Assini has the backing of the Monroe County Republican Party in his bid for county executive. For Assini, politics is personal. "I love Monroe County. I love my neighbors," he said. "I truly do, and it just breaks my heart seeing some of the things going on. And I know with my experience in the both the public sector and private sector, I can make a difference."
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Honors for a local dancer
Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Madison Bevilacqua. The 15-year-old from Hilton will be heading to Switzerland this weekend to compete in the 50th annual Prix De Lausanne Dance Competition. 429 applicants from 39 countries submitted video entries- and only 39 were chosen- and Madison is one...
13 WHAM
Salvatore's expanding to Florida
Rochester, N.Y. — Salvatore's is moving forward with plans to open its first location outside the Rochester area and New York state. The local pizza chain announced Friday that it plans to open a new location in Jacksonville, Florida this summer. Opening day is slated for July 3, the...
13 WHAM
Rochester General Hospital nurses demand change
Rochester, N.Y. — Nurses at Rochester General Hospital are banding together in a collective call for better working conditions. Members of the newly formed Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals protested outside the hospital Thursday. They're looking to strike a deal with the hospital on a new labor...
13 WHAM
Office of Parent Engagement holds kick-off event for its Parent University
Rochester, N.Y. — The Office of Parent Engagement had a kick-off event for its Parent University on Saturday at East High School. The Parent University offers a wide range of opportunities for parents with topics ranging from child development, parent-child communication, college readiness, and health and financial literacy. It also offers a variety of workshops that include virtual platforms and family-centered events.
13 WHAM
Police: Four arrested for robbery at Starbucks in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Starbucks in Penfield. Around 2:42 p.m. the four suspects in a vehicle pulled up to the drive through window of the Starbucks located on Rt. 441 in Penfield. While at the window, the suspects...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Genaro Felix
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Genaro and the one word to describe him:. "Classy! Genaro is one of the most guy you will ever meet," said Mayor Malik Evans. A classy guy- graciously honored by the community last night for his 50 years at the Genesee Valley Club.
13 WHAM
RCSD receives retired bomb squad robot from RPD
Rochester, N.Y. — A very cool donation to robotics students in the Rochester City School District. The Rochester Police Department is giving those students a retired robot from the bomb squad. The district-wide robotics team includes students from East High, School Without Walls, the School of the Arts and...
13 WHAM
Rochester Rotary Sunshine Valentine - through 2/14/23
Give your loved ones some sunshine this Valentine’s Day with Sunshine Valentine. We have you covered with our 3 deluxe packages to choose from. Our packages range from the classics to things you can’t get anywhere else! Supplies are limited so don’t wait to order!. We have...
13 WHAM
Pilot program aims to help teens aging out of foster care in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — One in four foster children will become homeless after turning 18, according to the National Foster Youth Institute. The new Transitional Living Foster Home Pilot Program in Monroe County aims to provide housing for those teens. "This is reaching people at a critical time in their...
13 WHAM
Deadline extended for first responders to receive funds from American Rescues Plan Act
Rochester, N.Y. — First Responders are being given more time to apply for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has extended the deadline until February 10 to help agencies recover from the COVID pandemic. "Fire and EMS service providers were hard hit during...
13 WHAM
A cold air comeback in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The theme of our La Nina Winter in WNY has been mild air and minimal amounts of snow compared to normal. So far this January has averaged nearly 7 degrees above normal in Rochester with snowfall averaging nearly 17" below normal. Only two days for the...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester's impound lot filled with stolen Kias, Hyundais
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say more than half of the vehicles in the city's impound lot on Colfax Street are Kias and Hyundais, victims of a viral TikTok challenge. All of the stolen Kias and Hyundais in the lot have had the panels under the steering wheels ripped off and at least one window broken.
13 WHAM
Rochester police investigating homicide near gas station
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Friday night. Police responded to 1416 Culver Road around 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Soon after, officers responded to Rochester...
13 WHAM
Police investigating whether fatal Rochester fire was set intentionally
Rochester, N.Y. — Investigators are working to determine whether a fire that killed a woman in her 70s on the city's west side Friday morning was set on purpose. The home on Hancock Street, which included nine apartments, has been torn down, but investigators are trying to figure out whether an earlier domestic incident at the same address is tied to the fire.
13 WHAM
Police investigating trio of robberies at fast food restaurants in Gates, city
Gates, N.Y. — Police are investigating a string of robberies at fast food restaurants in Gates and Rochester. Officers responded to Wendy's on Buffalo Road for a reported robbery around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a suspect pointed a gun at a drive-thru employee while a second suspect forcefully stole money.
13 WHAM
Teen accused of carjacking RCSD secretary also accused of stealing car with kids inside
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester City School District employee was heading to her car late Thursday afternoon when two teenagers approached her, one brandishing a large, sharp object, according to police. The number of suspects turned out to be five — three 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds. Police said...
13 WHAM
Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
13 WHAM
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Elmgrove Road. Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece, is charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, police announced Friday. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton, died...
13 WHAM
Mild winter puts cross-country ski services on ice
Rochester, N.Y. — All of this mild weather has had an impact on winter sports and the places that provide them. Normally this time of year is filled with people hitting the trails and enjoying the outdoors. But that isn't the case for everyone, for cross country skiers, this...
Comments / 0