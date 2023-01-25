ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus.  […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team fell to Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) were beaten 76-68 by the Red Raiders (11-10, 0-8 Big 12). Adam Miller led LSU with 20 points....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death

An organization that aids survivors of sexual trauma said there’s too much focus on the bar that served alcohol to a 19-year-old LSU student the night she was allegedly raped and later fatally struck by a vehicle. Instead, the group wants to see more scrutiny into the culture that condones sexual assault when alcohol use […] The post Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team

This week, it was revealed that the LSU Tigers football team accidentally overpaid head coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million last season due to an accounting mistake that sent duplicate payments to multiple accounts. And one LSU professor is using this as ammo to criticize the way the university treats its football program Read more... The post LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Watson’s Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff benefits members of armed forces for 12th year

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Some people in Livingston Parish were up at the crack of dawn on Saturday, Jan. 28, to make sure their gumbo was the best. Folks were cooking for those who fight to protect us. Watson’s Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff celebrated its 12th year and featured several signature gumbos, along with music and patriotic ceremonies to honor those serving in the armed forces.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Small Space, Big Flavor: Perkins Overpass Restaurants

Tucked in between the Garden District and LSU is a Baton Rouge neighborhood packed with flavor. The Perkins Overpass area is known for being a foodie’s paradise – with offerings ranging from coffee to ice cream, sushi to Italian, and everything in between. These restaurants offer something for everyone, each one as flavorful as the next. Come along as we embark on a food tour of the Perkins Overpass food scene – you certainly won’t be disappointed!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

