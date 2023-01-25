FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
LSU president ripped for Madison Brooks ‘victim blaming’ after student’s alleged rape, death
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
After Madison Brooks death, slain LSU student Allie Rice's father says 'something's got to change'
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
LSU falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, crash
Newly surfaced video shows Madison Brooks minutes before her death
Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death
LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team
Madison Brooks case pushes LSU president to slam Baton Rouge bar after alleged rape, student death
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Watson’s Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff benefits members of armed forces for 12th year
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights
ABC meeting ends without discussion on 2 controversial bars
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
Small Space, Big Flavor: Perkins Overpass Restaurants
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 3