yourdailylocal.com
Application Process Begins for WGH Auxiliary Board Scholarship
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren General Hospital Auxiliary is again awarding scholarships to Warren County residents currently enrolled in full-time courses leading to certification and/or licensure in a professional healthcare field. Two healthcare courses must be part of the curriculum each semester. The money can be used for tuition,...
Over a dozen applicants apply for vacant Erie City Council position
Application for the vacant Erie City Council position is closed. More than a dozen applicants are looking to fill that seat. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, selected candidates will interview with city council members. Former council president Liz Allen resigned several weeks ago, and the new council president said they have some strong candidates. “Of the […]
Annual census identifies Erie’s homeless sleeping trends
Volunteers were busy Friday accounting for the less fortunate in the Erie community. Every year, cities that have a homeless coalition conduct a point-in-time count. They work with the various meal service centers and try to find out where homeless people slept the night before. This is a housing and urban development-mandated project. They do […]
Prospective Erie homeowners get assistance from SSJ program
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Becoming a homeowner can be a daunting task. There’s the hurdles of debt, savings, down payments, closing costs to begin the process, followed by upkeep, emergencies, taxes, appraisals. For some, the initial hurdles seem insurmountable (how do you save for a down payment while paying off debts and still paying rent, for example), […]
NWPA Pride Alliance gives back to community with donation drive
The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted its first donation drive for the year. A few times every year, the Pride Alliance comes together and holds a drive to give back to their community. Initially, the group started this event in 2020, during the pandemic, asking for boots and coats but are now looking for any warm […]
wnynewsnow.com
Search Underway For Future Historical Marker Sites In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Want to be part of history? Jamestown historians are asking for help to identify where future historical markers should be placed. Jamestown Historical Marker Committee and City of Jamestown historian Ashley Senske are taking suggestions for the next marker location. So far, Senske...
City of Erie continues to cite large property described as an ‘eyesore’
One highly visible property along West 12th Street continues to be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. The former site located on West 12th Street is being described as an eyesore by neighbors. City of Erie Code Enforcement has filed two citations with the district judge for the condition of the property. One […]
gannonknight.com
Changes in food services on campus
Erie, Pa, January 26, 2023—Gannon has implemented new food services on campus. The Fresh Wellness café is under new management, and Metz is implementing new foods and smoothies to this café in the Recreation and Wellness building. The Fresh Wellness café hours are Monday through Friday 9...
wesb.com
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
wesb.com
Fire at Eldred American Legion
The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
Residents of busy Erie boulevard not pleased with City’s plans for neighborhood
Homeowners on Greengarden Boulevard are organizing to fight against the City of Erie’s plans to build a bike path. That bike path is said to run on both sides of the road. The city’s bike path will not only eliminate on-street parking for residents of Greengarden Blvd., but they say that there are some serious […]
McKean County woman found guilty of felony, misdemeanor charges related to Capitol breach
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, McKean County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on Tuesday, Jan. […]
Development continues on the Bayfront
Another local leader from Erie Events said they are continuing to develop their plans on the Bayfront. Erie Events’ new executive director, Gus Pine, will start working in his new role on Feb. 1. He said one project he plans to start this year is the Bayfront Market House. “The Parkway project gets underway this […]
erienewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
wnynewsnow.com
Doors Open Jamestown Is This Saturday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — This Saturday, seventeen local attractions will waive their entrance fees for Doors Open Jamestown. The eighteen year tradition rolls around after the holiday season, when tourism slows to encourage locals to visit museums and attractions in our community. In addition to free admission...
Seneca woman loses nearly $7K by sending money to unknown person using Bitcoin app
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Seneca, PA woman is out nearly $7,000 after sending money to an unknown person through a Bitcoin app, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin reported that between October 1, 2022 and Jan. 20, 2023, the victim, a 62-year-old Seneca woman, sent $6,700 to an unknown man using […]
yourerie
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. State Street business reflects on success from Erie …. State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. Rare Green Comet to pass Earth. No. 1 Penn State wins from behind over no. 2 Iowa. Iowa 14, Penn State...
Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
Officer hospitalized trying to save woman from toxic chemicals
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois officer was hospitalized after trying to rescue a suicidal woman at a home on Thursday. Police said the woman was attempting to take her life and created some sort of toxic chemical at a home on South Avenue at around 4 p.m. Jan. 26. It was reported that the […]
wtae.com
Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship
ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
