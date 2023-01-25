Golden Alert continues as Kentucky man with dementia still missing

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) –A Kentucky man has been missing since Dec. 19 and investigators are still searching.

The Covington Police Department said Edward Allen Wischer was last seen on Dec. 19 when he left Walmart and never returned home. Wischer, who sometimes goes by Wish or Fast Eddy, is diagnosed with sundowners syndrome and dementia placing him at high risk while lost or missing .

Missing in Kentucky

Edward Allen Wischer

According to the NamUs database and the Covington Police Department, Wischer is from Fort Wright just south of Covington. He is described as white, 6’2″, 160 lbs., with gray hair and white beard and mustache, and hazel eyes, and could be wearing tinted glasses.

He left Walmart driving a black 2001 Jeep Cherokee with significant damage to the front with a Kentucky license plate 582 DJP. Wischer was wearing blue jeans, a ball cap, a black t-shirt, and a gray hooded jacket.

Anyone with information on Wischer should contact Det. Jim Lindeman with the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2272.









