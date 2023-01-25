Read full article on original website
Richard L “Pop” Bateman 1953~2023
Mr. Richard L “Pop” Bateman, 69, of Ash Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in his home. Born October 5, 1953 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of the late Charles and June (Agro) Bateman. Mr. Bateman was employed by the State of...
Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023
Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
Harold N Gingrich Jr. obituary 1951~2023
Mr. Harold N Gingrich Jr., 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at York Hospital in York, PA. Born June 9, 1951, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Harold, Sr., and Dorothy (Albright) Gingrich. Harold was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker 1948~2023
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Biglerville. He was born May 7, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, as the son of the late George King and Oneida Jane (Bream) Hawbaker. Marshall graduated from Biglerville High School. He previously was a...
Jack E Porter obituary 1933~2023
Jack E Porter, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Laurel Lakes in Chambersburg. Born Wednesday, August 30, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late George D. and Edith M. Holtry Porter. Jack was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He was an...
Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023
Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
Jerry E Owens obituary 1943~2023
Jerry E Owens, 79, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his family by his side. Born June 5, 1943 in Birchleaf, VA, he was the son of Caudle W. and Allene L. Viers Owens. Jerry...
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle 1956~2023
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle, 67, of Orrstown passed away on January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital from medical complications. Randy was born on January 1, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Luther G. Hinkle and Christine (Beaty) Hinkle. He was a truck driver for most of...
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner 1948~2023
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner, age 74, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was born November 6, 1948 in Waynesboro. Sam graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1966. Early in his working career he began at the former J.J. Newberry Co. In 1969,...
Eloy Figueroa obituary 1957~2023
Mr. Eloy Figueroa, 65, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in Waynesboro Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, in Mathis, TX, he was the son of the late Manuel and Modesta (Zapata) Figueroa. He and his wife of over 47 years, Mrs. Mary L. (Socks) Figueroa, were married...
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023
Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
William K “Bill” Musser obituary 1936~2023
William K “Bill” Musser, 86, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Bedford, PA. Born March 12, 1936 in Greenvillage, PA, he was a son of the late Eber L. and Laura B Kane Musser. Bill worked for many years at Snider’s Feed Mill...
Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023
Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023
Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
Poetry Workshop in Chambersburg
Give the gift of poetry this Valentine’s Day! In this workshop, participants learn simple yet elegant poetic forms, listen to samples, and write original poems for loved ones. What: Poetry Workshop. When: Saturday, February 11th, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Where: The Healing Arts Center. 761 5th Ave., Suite...
Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023
Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023
Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
