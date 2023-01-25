ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023

Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker 1948~2023

Marshall Stanley Hawbaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Biglerville. He was born May 7, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, as the son of the late George King and Oneida Jane (Bream) Hawbaker. Marshall graduated from Biglerville High School. He previously was a...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Jack E Porter obituary 1933~2023

Jack E Porter, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Laurel Lakes in Chambersburg. Born Wednesday, August 30, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late George D. and Edith M. Holtry Porter. Jack was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He was an...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023

Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle 1956~2023

Randall “Randy” L Hinkle, 67, of Orrstown passed away on January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital from medical complications. Randy was born on January 1, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Luther G. Hinkle and Christine (Beaty) Hinkle. He was a truck driver for most of...
ORRSTOWN, PA
Eloy Figueroa obituary 1957~2023

Mr. Eloy Figueroa, 65, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in Waynesboro Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, in Mathis, TX, he was the son of the late Manuel and Modesta (Zapata) Figueroa. He and his wife of over 47 years, Mrs. Mary L. (Socks) Figueroa, were married...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023

Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023

Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
NEWVILLE, PA
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023

Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023

Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Poetry Workshop in Chambersburg

Give the gift of poetry this Valentine’s Day! In this workshop, participants learn simple yet elegant poetic forms, listen to samples, and write original poems for loved ones. What: Poetry Workshop. When: Saturday, February 11th, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Where: The Healing Arts Center. 761 5th Ave., Suite...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023

Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
CARLISLE, PA
Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023

Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
