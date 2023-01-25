ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police

Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Fight in Arcata, Two Reportedly Stabbed

An officer requested two ambulances for two separate victims near the 1000 block of G Street in Arcata a few minutes before midnight after a fight was reported. According to the first reports from the scene, at least one person has a head injury. And first reports indicate that both were stabbed.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Third structure fire sparked in Redding in the last week

REDDING. Calif. — Following Friday night's apartment fire in Redding, another structure fire sparked this Saturday morning. Officials confirmed no one was hurt and though it was relatively small, it marks the third structure fire in Redding this week. | Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under investigation

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 27, 10 PM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) released further details about the apartment fire on Lake Blvd. on Friday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, the RFD said their firefighters responded to 415 Lake Blvd. for the reported structure fire. Arriving units reported seeing flames coming from out of the apartment duplex.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay

Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

A dam good cause: Damburger holds "Dine and Donate" event for man injured in house fire

REDDING, Calif. — On Friday, a staple burger destination in Redding held an all-day “dine and donate” event to aid a local man’s recovery. Chet Sunde, a long-time Shasta County resident and prominent figure in the community, was badly injured when a fire began at his Redding home on the morning of Jan. 5. Sunde, a psychologist who works with local veterans and first responders, is a core member of the Grindstone Cigar Club.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two men and juvenile arrested for shooting a man at MLK park in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police officers arrested three people including a 16-year-old boy after a man was shot several times during an attempted robbery at a Redding park. The shooting and attempted robbery happened just after midnight Tuesday at Martin Luther King Park on Sheridan Street on Redding's south side.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Additional Fatal Accidents Reported During the Month After Christmas

Eureka Police Department spokesperson, Brittany Powell, reported that just two days after Christmas, a 30-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Herrick Avenue. The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on December 27, when, according to Powell, the pedestrian entered the roadway prior to being struck.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Robin Is a ‘Well Mannered Girl Who Loves People and Snuggling’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Robin. I am a spayed female, tan and white Rhodesian Ridgeback...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain structure fire in Redding Wednesday night

REDDING, Calif. - 9:27 A.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department has provided more information on the commercial structure fire that damaged the Paint Mart in Redding. At approximately 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Redding Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Paint Mart building on Larkspur Lane.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy