actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
krcrtv.com
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
kymkemp.com
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
krcrtv.com
Suspected arson fires of vehicle and bathroom at Redding business Friday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police and Fire Departments responded to a call at 1:47 a.m. of a building on the corner of Eastside Road and North Dr. and a vehicle that they believe a suspect had set on fire. Responders said the fires were small and were put out...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Fight in Arcata, Two Reportedly Stabbed
An officer requested two ambulances for two separate victims near the 1000 block of G Street in Arcata a few minutes before midnight after a fight was reported. According to the first reports from the scene, at least one person has a head injury. And first reports indicate that both were stabbed.
krcrtv.com
Third structure fire sparked in Redding in the last week
REDDING. Calif. — Following Friday night's apartment fire in Redding, another structure fire sparked this Saturday morning. Officials confirmed no one was hurt and though it was relatively small, it marks the third structure fire in Redding this week. | Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under...
krcrtv.com
Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under investigation
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 27, 10 PM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) released further details about the apartment fire on Lake Blvd. on Friday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, the RFD said their firefighters responded to 415 Lake Blvd. for the reported structure fire. Arriving units reported seeing flames coming from out of the apartment duplex.
kymkemp.com
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
krcrtv.com
A dam good cause: Damburger holds "Dine and Donate" event for man injured in house fire
REDDING, Calif. — On Friday, a staple burger destination in Redding held an all-day “dine and donate” event to aid a local man’s recovery. Chet Sunde, a long-time Shasta County resident and prominent figure in the community, was badly injured when a fire began at his Redding home on the morning of Jan. 5. Sunde, a psychologist who works with local veterans and first responders, is a core member of the Grindstone Cigar Club.
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
actionnewsnow.com
Two men and juvenile arrested for shooting a man at MLK park in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police officers arrested three people including a 16-year-old boy after a man was shot several times during an attempted robbery at a Redding park. The shooting and attempted robbery happened just after midnight Tuesday at Martin Luther King Park on Sheridan Street on Redding's south side.
krcrtv.com
Two adults, one juvenile arrested in connection to shooting at park in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Two men and a teenager were arrested in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Redding. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to a local hospital after 56-year-old Yaw Boafo showed up with a gunshot wound.
actionnewsnow.com
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
kymkemp.com
Two Additional Fatal Accidents Reported During the Month After Christmas
Eureka Police Department spokesperson, Brittany Powell, reported that just two days after Christmas, a 30-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Herrick Avenue. The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on December 27, when, according to Powell, the pedestrian entered the roadway prior to being struck.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
kymkemp.com
Four Fatalities Since Christmas in Humboldt County, CHP Provides Information on What Occurred
Since Christmas, California Highway Patrol’s Humboldt Area officers have investigated four fatal crashes, their spokesperson Officer Paul Craft told us. “We investigated 2 during the same timeframe a year ago,” he explained in an email. On December 31, the first fatal crash in the last month occurred...
krcrtv.com
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
krcrtv.com
Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
kymkemp.com
Robin Is a ‘Well Mannered Girl Who Loves People and Snuggling’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Robin. I am a spayed female, tan and white Rhodesian Ridgeback...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Redding Wednesday night
REDDING, Calif. - 9:27 A.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department has provided more information on the commercial structure fire that damaged the Paint Mart in Redding. At approximately 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Redding Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Paint Mart building on Larkspur Lane.
