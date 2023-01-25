ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program

BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd. For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment. Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Taylee Chirrick, Kade Erickson fill up scorebook in blowout victories

BROADVIEW — Roberts junior Taylee Chirrick and Broadview-Lavina senior Kade Erickson are two of the state's top scorers. They both surpassed their season averages on Friday night in Broadview. Chirrick, who entered Friday evening averaging 30.3 points per game, dropped a cool 40 in the Rockets' 82-43 win over...
BROADVIEW, MT
406mtsports.com

First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Erickson: So far, shot clock hasn't increased scoring as much as some of us hoped

BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament. In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Roundup's 'The Backporch' selected as semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country

ROUNDUP- The Backporch, a small BBQ restaurant in Roundup has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation Awards. The local favorite is one of just 30 restaurants selected for the award. The James Beard Foundation says, "Established over 30 years ago, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities."
ROUNDUP, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Albertson’s on West End Grand opening in February

It’s an exciting new addition to the hustle and bustle of Billings West End – the new Albertson’s. The new Big Al’s is part of the explosive growth happening on Billings West End. You guessed it, it’s the latest and great Albertson’s grocery store being built near 54th and Grand.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend

Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings

You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Pig problems continue for Herman ranch

HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
BILLINGS, MT

