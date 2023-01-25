Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
KULR8
Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program
BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd. For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment. Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete...
406mtsports.com
Brynley Fitzgerald scores 30 in Montana Western's win over Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Brynley Fitzgerald crossed the 30-point barrier for the third time this season as Montana Western's women's basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain College by an 83-73 scoreline on Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center. Fitzgerald, a senior who plays for her hometown college in Dillon, scored 30 as...
montanasports.com
Taylee Chirrick, Kade Erickson fill up scorebook in blowout victories
BROADVIEW — Roberts junior Taylee Chirrick and Broadview-Lavina senior Kade Erickson are two of the state's top scorers. They both surpassed their season averages on Friday night in Broadview. Chirrick, who entered Friday evening averaging 30.3 points per game, dropped a cool 40 in the Rockets' 82-43 win over...
406mtsports.com
First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Erickson: So far, shot clock hasn't increased scoring as much as some of us hoped
BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament. In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings men's hoops escapes Northwest Nazarene with win to stay first in GNAC
NAMPA, Idaho — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team survived an upset bid from Northwest Nazarene on Thursday night, holding on for a narrow 60-58 win as the Nighthawks had attempts to tie and win the game on their final possession. Yellowjacket forward Bilal Shabazz missed two free...
Roundup restaurant, Billings chef among nationwide award semifinalists
Among the semifinalists is The Backporch BBQ restaurant in Roundup, which has landed a spot in the Best New Restaurant category.
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
KULR8
Roundup's 'The Backporch' selected as semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country
ROUNDUP- The Backporch, a small BBQ restaurant in Roundup has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation Awards. The local favorite is one of just 30 restaurants selected for the award. The James Beard Foundation says, "Established over 30 years ago, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities."
yourbigsky.com
New Albertson’s on West End Grand opening in February
It’s an exciting new addition to the hustle and bustle of Billings West End – the new Albertson’s. The new Big Al’s is part of the explosive growth happening on Billings West End. You guessed it, it’s the latest and great Albertson’s grocery store being built near 54th and Grand.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend
Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
Out and About: Edgar Bar serves many from near and far
The bar was established in the 1940s and has seen a few owners in its time. Larry Falls Down is a regular at the popular location and can remember at least a few owners.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Winter Storm is moving in
A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the lower elevations and over a foot in the mountains
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
Months after Billings Petroleum Club closes, member continues to be charged fees
The Petroleum Club charged, and continues to charge, a monthly fee for members to be able to dine at the restaurant.
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
