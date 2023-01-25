ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner identifies three found dead inside Fairgrounds home early January

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgY91_0kRMRsB500

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office released the final two identities of the people found deceased inside a Fairgrounds area home.

On Tuesday (Jan. 3), the New Orleans Police Department conducted a wellness check on a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard, where they discovered three bodies inside. Officers say it appears the individuals had been in the home for days before they were found.

The coroner was able to identify one victim earlier this month as the 50-year-old homeowner, Alonzo Jackson. On Wednesday (Jan 25), the coroner released the identities of 14-year-old Evonna Jackson and 43-year-old Wilmon Jackson.

All deaths have been classified as homicide by gunshot wound, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

Neighbors said they called 911 after going weeks without hearing from the Jackson’s, whose family lived in the house for years.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact either:

NOPD 1st District Office

(504) 658-6010

NOPD Homicide Section

(504) 658-5300

CrimeStoppers

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

