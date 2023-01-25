Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker
Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
Police searching for missing Southfield teen who left home following argument with her mother
Police in Metro Detroit are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who left her home in Southfield on Friday night.
WZZM 13
Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police
DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
Mother desperately searching for son who went missing in Detroit over the weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said. Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
fox2detroit.com
Sadness, outrage over Tyre Nichols beating videos by Memphis police felt from Detroiters, law enforcement
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hearts were heavy as protesters gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday night in a vigil for Memphis father Tyre Nichols. "I feel like my stomach drops every single time. I feel traumatized from my own experiences with police brutality," said activist Sammy Lewis.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
Detroit News
Frozen deaths still a mystery to loved ones
Pontiac — Nearly two weeks later, Monica Cannady's loved ones are no closer to understanding why she and two sons laid down in an empty field and froze to death. They pondered the question on a cold Friday afternoon during visitation services for the family at a Pontiac funeral home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Professional poker player caught running illegal gambling operation in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. – A professional poker player has been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan. Officials said on April 1, 2021, Joshua Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Michigan, opened the 906 Poker Social club on South Front Street in Marquette. Thatcher started the private membership club to...
WILX-TV
Michigan program helps keeps women and their babies happy, healthy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over $20 million is being used to improve maternal and infant health in the United States. The government wants women to have the knowledge and resources necessary for healthy pregnancies and healthy babies. Every year in Michigan, more than 80 women die while giving birth. More...
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man, 61, drives into oncoming traffic in Oakland County, dies in crash
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 61-year-old man died Thursday after he drove into oncoming traffic in Oakland Township, crashing into another vehicle head-on. Police say that at about 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 26, the 61-year-old man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback northbound on Adams Road near South Addison Circle, which is north of Dutton Road. The man reportedly crossed over the center lane and into oncoming traffic heading southbound on Adams Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Number of Ann Arbor households making more than $200K increased 76 percent, report says
ANN ARBOR – More than 6,500 households in Ann Arbor now make over $200,000 every year, according to a report by OBLG. The online sports betting company looked at income data from 2013-2021 reported to the U.S. Census Bureau and found the number of wealthy Ann Arborites has increased 76% in the past decade.
Comments / 2