Ypsilanti, MI

Detroit News

Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker

Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
DETROIT, MI
WZZM 13

Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police

DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother desperately searching for son who went missing in Detroit over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said.   Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Frozen deaths still a mystery to loved ones

Pontiac — Nearly two weeks later, Monica Cannady's loved ones are no closer to understanding why she and two sons laid down in an empty field and froze to death. They pondered the question on a cold Friday afternoon during visitation services for the family at a Pontiac funeral home.
PONTIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan program helps keeps women and their babies happy, healthy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over $20 million is being used to improve maternal and infant health in the United States. The government wants women to have the knowledge and resources necessary for healthy pregnancies and healthy babies. Every year in Michigan, more than 80 women die while giving birth. More...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man, 61, drives into oncoming traffic in Oakland County, dies in crash

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 61-year-old man died Thursday after he drove into oncoming traffic in Oakland Township, crashing into another vehicle head-on. Police say that at about 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 26, the 61-year-old man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback northbound on Adams Road near South Addison Circle, which is north of Dutton Road. The man reportedly crossed over the center lane and into oncoming traffic heading southbound on Adams Road.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

