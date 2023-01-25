At Golden Wave Drive the momentum on Friday nights is always high. When you attend a Tupelo football game on the blue turf you will hear the cheers of the crowd and see the jumps of the football players as a teammate makes another great play. You may be wondering how the team builds their momentum and keeps the crowd on their feet and it’s all because of the sledgehammer adorned with the Tupelo T.

TUPELO, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO