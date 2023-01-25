Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
MSMS soccer finally capitalizes on chances in second half for important playoff win
In a game of chances, those who are unable to convert won’t prevail, and for a time Wednesday night, Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science boys soccer was put on the ropes. Facing Pisgah in its second-round MHSAA Class I playoff game, the Blue Waves struggled to not only...
Commercial Dispatch
Wave for the win: West Point boys beat Columbus on last-second putback
With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Columbus boys basketball team held a slim 69-68 lead over West Point and was looking to close things out. Unable to shut the door from the foul line, the Green Wave were given some late life, overcoming what looked to be costly technical fouls and a six-point deficit.
thscurrent.org
Tupelo Football brings the BOOM
At Golden Wave Drive the momentum on Friday nights is always high. When you attend a Tupelo football game on the blue turf you will hear the cheers of the crowd and see the jumps of the football players as a teammate makes another great play. You may be wondering how the team builds their momentum and keeps the crowd on their feet and it’s all because of the sledgehammer adorned with the Tupelo T.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis
HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
thscurrent.org
Isaiah Alexander committed to Mississippi State
It’s Friday night on the Blue Turf and many fans are at the edge of their seats as the last minutes of the 4th quarter, would determine the outcome of the Golden Wave. But to Isaiah Alexander, this game would open a door of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. At 19,...
Commercial Dispatch
Width and pressing central to Starkville boys soccer’s playoff victory over Madison Central
Soccer is a game of creating and attacking space. Doing so doesn’t just take an understanding of the opponent; it also requires a great deal of knowledge about the strengths and weaknesses of one’s own team. This was a big factor in Starkville High School’s 1-0 victory over Madison Central in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs Wednesday night.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/27/23
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Commercial Dispatch
Tolu Smith claims Mississippi State’s record ‘doesn’t indicate how good we are.’ Is he right?
STARKVILLE — Ever since an 11-0 start, it’s been nothing but frustration for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team. The Bulldogs have lost eight of their past nine games since their unbeaten beginning to the year, sinking to a paltry 1-7 in Southeastern Conference play. Five of the losses have been by single digits; the past two have been decided on the final possession.
Commercial Dispatch
MSMS makes history with second-round playoff win over Pisgah
Conditions didn’t favor the player at all on Wednesday as storms left many soccer fields underwater in Columbus. One of those just so happened to be Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science’s home field, moving its second-round MHSAA Class I playoff game to Columbus High School. The mud...
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Morgan Sr.
COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Legend Carley
Legend Vonghan Carley, 15, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home. Visitation is scheduled from 2:00-4:00 PM, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home in Columbus, MS. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM in the Lowndes. Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Kenny Gardner...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville welcomes Colom; Lipsey completes leadership academy training
Nadia Colom has joined the Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville office and in her new role, Colom will work at the company’s Starkville office at 101 S. Lafayette St. as a real estate agent. The Weichert Leadership Academy is a week-long management training session held two or three times per year....
Commercial Dispatch
Norma Flood
Jean Flood, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at New Covenant. Baptist Church, Columbus, MS. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro Ed Nix...
Commercial Dispatch
Shelia Coggins
COLUMBUS — Shelia M. Coggins, 60, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Vineyard Court Nursing Center. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Coggins was born Jan. 21,...
wcbi.com
The returning of rain showers
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a very pleasant end to our week, some changes are going to be occurring to the forecast once again. Rain showers will be returning Saturday night. We are expecting to see several days of rain showers, so get those jackets and umbrellas back out!. FRIDAY NIGHT:...
wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
Commercial Dispatch
Derrick Arnold Sr.
CANTON — Derrick Deshon Arnold Sr., 43, died Jan. 22, 2023. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Josey Creek M.B. Church in Starkville. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Fire destroyed home in Columbus Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a house in Columbus Thursday night. It happened at a home on 71 Azalea Drive at around 10 p.m. Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Department said everyone got out. The fire did not injure anyone. The family lost everything.
wcbi.com
Stonework now lays at the base of Cross of Christ near Starkville
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is stonework around the base of the large cross near Starkville. This is part two of the construction of the Cross of Christ just off Highway 25 South in Oktibbeha County. The cross stands on donated property. The 125-foot steel cross was erected...
