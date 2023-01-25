Read full article on original website
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023
Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
Richard E Kennedy obituary 1935~2023
Mr. Richard E Kennedy, 87, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Quincy Village. Born June 7, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Lester F. and Harriett Thelma (Niswander) Kennedy. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. He and his wife...
Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023
Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
David S Shuman obituary 1939~2023
David S Shuman, 83, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. Born April 4, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Clarence R. and Jane L. (Dayley) Shuman. David graduated from Mercersburg High School and served in the United States Marine...
Harold N Gingrich Jr. obituary 1951~2023
Mr. Harold N Gingrich Jr., 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at York Hospital in York, PA. Born June 9, 1951, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Harold, Sr., and Dorothy (Albright) Gingrich. Harold was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Jerry E Owens obituary 1943~2023
Jerry E Owens, 79, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his family by his side. Born June 5, 1943 in Birchleaf, VA, he was the son of Caudle W. and Allene L. Viers Owens. Jerry...
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle 1956~2023
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle, 67, of Orrstown passed away on January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital from medical complications. Randy was born on January 1, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Luther G. Hinkle and Christine (Beaty) Hinkle. He was a truck driver for most of...
William K “Bill” Musser obituary 1936~2023
William K “Bill” Musser, 86, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Bedford, PA. Born March 12, 1936 in Greenvillage, PA, he was a son of the late Eber L. and Laura B Kane Musser. Bill worked for many years at Snider’s Feed Mill...
Virginia Ann Gregory obituary 1928~2023
Virginia Ann Gregory (Duvall), 94, of Needmore peacefully passed away January 19, 2023 at the long-term care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg. Virginia was born on August 23, 1928 at Mercy Hospital in Altoona, PA. She was the daughter of Junia May Duvall and Ernest Howard Duvall.
Daniel Paul Linn Jr. obituary 1971~2023
Daniel Paul Linn Jr., 51, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 in his home, following a long illness. Born on July 12, 1971 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Daniel Paul Linn Sr. and Brenda (Forsyth) Linn. After high school Daniel attended Penn State University.
Eloy Figueroa obituary 1957~2023
Mr. Eloy Figueroa, 65, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in Waynesboro Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, in Mathis, TX, he was the son of the late Manuel and Modesta (Zapata) Figueroa. He and his wife of over 47 years, Mrs. Mary L. (Socks) Figueroa, were married...
Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023
Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner 1948~2023
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner, age 74, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was born November 6, 1948 in Waynesboro. Sam graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1966. Early in his working career he began at the former J.J. Newberry Co. In 1969,...
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023
Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023
Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
