Fayetteville, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023

Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard E Kennedy obituary 1935~2023

Mr. Richard E Kennedy, 87, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Quincy Village. Born June 7, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Lester F. and Harriett Thelma (Niswander) Kennedy. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. He and his wife...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023

Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

David S Shuman obituary 1939~2023

David S Shuman, 83, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. Born April 4, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Clarence R. and Jane L. (Dayley) Shuman. David graduated from Mercersburg High School and served in the United States Marine...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Randall “Randy” L Hinkle 1956~2023

Randall “Randy” L Hinkle, 67, of Orrstown passed away on January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital from medical complications. Randy was born on January 1, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Luther G. Hinkle and Christine (Beaty) Hinkle. He was a truck driver for most of...
ORRSTOWN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Virginia Ann Gregory obituary 1928~2023

Virginia Ann Gregory (Duvall), 94, of Needmore peacefully passed away January 19, 2023 at the long-term care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg. Virginia was born on August 23, 1928 at Mercy Hospital in Altoona, PA. She was the daughter of Junia May Duvall and Ernest Howard Duvall.
NEEDMORE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Eloy Figueroa obituary 1957~2023

Mr. Eloy Figueroa, 65, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in Waynesboro Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, in Mathis, TX, he was the son of the late Manuel and Modesta (Zapata) Figueroa. He and his wife of over 47 years, Mrs. Mary L. (Socks) Figueroa, were married...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023

Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023

Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023

Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023

Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023

Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

