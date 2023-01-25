ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, SD

49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County, SD, crash

By Mitch Klein
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

TEA, S.D. ( KELO ) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.

22 charges filed against driver who crashed during pursuit

The 49-year-old female driver of the pickup was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 52-year-old male passenger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said road conditions might’ve played a factor in the crash.

