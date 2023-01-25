49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County, SD, crash

TEA, S.D. ( KELO ) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.

The 49-year-old female driver of the pickup was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 52-year-old male passenger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said road conditions might’ve played a factor in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.