Marconews.com
Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' video, Sam Smith's 'Gloria' and more new releases out now
New Music Friday features Sam Smith's album, "Gloria." Also out: a new Taylor Swift music video, Lil Yachty's LP and a single from Fall Out Boy.
Marconews.com
Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of influential band Television, dies at 73
NEW YORK – Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded...
Marconews.com
John Mayer announces 2023 solo acoustic tour, promises to preview new music
John Mayer is going solo. Mayer, 45, is embarking on his first acoustic tour, "featuring solo performances leaning heavily on the singer's acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada," according to a press release shared Thursday. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine...
Marconews.com
Sylvia Syms, 'The Queen' and 'Ice Cold in Alex' star, dies at 89: 'She has lived an amazing life'
LONDON — Actress Sylvia Syms, who starred in classic British films including "Ice Cold in Alex" and "Victim," has died, her family said Friday. She was 89. Syms' children said she "died peacefully" on Friday at Denville Hall, a London retirement home for actors and entertainers. "She has lived...
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Marconews.com
Nia Long says 'Fresh Prince' co-star Will Smith 'carried a burden' to represent 'perfection'
Will Smith's career hasn't been easy, and Nia Long is certainly proud of how he's navigated the pressure. Long, 52, who previously starred opposite Smith, 54, on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as his girlfriend and fiancée Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes, praised her former co-star in an interview with Yahoo Friday.
Marconews.com
Taylor Swift casts trans model in 'Lavender Haze' music video: 'Thank you for being an ally'
We met her at midnight, and she didn't disappoint. Taylor Swift released a music video for "Lavender Haze" on Friday, her latest off new album "Midnights" released in October. Swift wrote and directed the video, which included all things lavender – but more importantly, a groundbreaking co-star. Swift cast...
Marconews.com
Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'
Luke Bryan is receiving criticism for the way he introduced fellow musician, Dustin Lynch, to the stage during a concert in Mexico. The "American Idol" judge hosted his Crash My Playa concert weekend with several other musicians including Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Lionel Richie and Lynch. When introducing the latter musician to the pumped-up crowd in Cancun, Mexico, Bryan listed off a few tongue-in-cheek superlatives.
Marconews.com
Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy for impersonating his voice from 'Never Gonna Give You Up'
Rick Astley is suing rapper Yung Gravy for allegedly impersonating his voice from his iconic hit "Never Gonna Give You Up." In a complaint filed to Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Astley's lawyers accuse Yung Gravy, his producers and Republic Records of "flagrantly" impersonating the 56-year-old singer on the rapper's latest track "Betty (Get Money)" and "falsely stating" that Astley endorsed the June-released song.
Marconews.com
'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dies at 25: 'Heartbroken'
Odele Cape Ventimiglia, daughter of "Sopranos" star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced. She was 25. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Belinda Cape wrote on Facebook Monday. "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Cape asked that...
Marconews.com
'Poker Face': Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne offer fun ride with old-fashioned detective show
Are you ready for another murder-of-the-week TV show?. Rian Johnson has had great success playing with the murder mystery genre in his "Knives Out" films, so it was seemingly only a matter of time before he came for the TV detective drama. The director, fresh off "Glass Onion: A Knives...
Marconews.com
'Shotgun Wedding:' Critics give mixed reviews for Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com
JLo is walking down the aisle on-screen, again. After 2001's "The Wedding Planner," 2005's "Monster-in-Law," 2022's "Marry Me" and her real wedding to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is back in 2023 with "Shotgun Wedding," now streaming on Prime Video. The movie stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel, who play a couple...
Marconews.com
Katharine McPhee reveals she 'would love to have another baby' with David Foster
Katharine McPhee is loving mom life since welcoming her first child with her husband, record producer David Foster — and she says she wants to keep growing their family. "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," the singer-actress revealed to fellow "American Idol" alum Jennifer Hudson in a clip from "The Jennifer Hudson Show" published online Friday.
Marconews.com
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan jokes about his 'first public breakup' months after Lori Harvey split
Stars — they're just like us. And, like us, they experience heartbreak too. Just ask Michael B. Jordan. While hosting "Saturday Night Live" this week, the "Creed" star took some time during his monologue to crack jokes about going through his "very first public breakup." Though Jordan never named...
Marconews.com
Eva Green depicted as 'diva' in legal battle over failed 'A Patriot' film, lawyer says
LONDON — A lawyer for Eva Green alleged Thursday that producers of a collapsed film tried to damage the French actress' reputation by depicting her as a "diva." The performer, who played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller "Casino Royale," is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for "A Patriot."
Marconews.com
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal to make 'SNL' hosting debut with musical guest Coldplay
After fighting off vicious Clickers, Pedro Pascal's 30 Rock debut should be a piece of non-fungal cake. The Chilean actor, who plays apocalypse survivor Joel Miller on HBO's "The Last of Us," will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 4, the actor confirmed on Instagram Thursday. Rock band Coldplay will serve as the musical guest on next week's episode, marking the group's seventh performance on the NBC sketch comedy series.
