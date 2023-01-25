ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

John Mayer announces 2023 solo acoustic tour, promises to preview new music

John Mayer is going solo. Mayer, 45, is embarking on his first acoustic tour, "featuring solo performances leaning heavily on the singer's acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada," according to a press release shared Thursday. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Marconews.com

Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'

Luke Bryan is receiving criticism for the way he introduced fellow musician, Dustin Lynch, to the stage during a concert in Mexico. The "American Idol" judge hosted his Crash My Playa concert weekend with several other musicians including Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Lionel Richie and Lynch. When introducing the latter musician to the pumped-up crowd in Cancun, Mexico, Bryan listed off a few tongue-in-cheek superlatives.
Marconews.com

Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy for impersonating his voice from 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

Rick Astley is suing rapper Yung Gravy for allegedly impersonating his voice from his iconic hit "Never Gonna Give You Up." In a complaint filed to Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Astley's lawyers accuse Yung Gravy, his producers and Republic Records of "flagrantly" impersonating the 56-year-old singer on the rapper's latest track "Betty (Get Money)" and "falsely stating" that Astley endorsed the June-released song.
Marconews.com

'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dies at 25: 'Heartbroken'

Odele Cape Ventimiglia, daughter of "Sopranos" star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced. She was 25. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Belinda Cape wrote on Facebook Monday. "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Cape asked that...
Marconews.com

'Shotgun Wedding:' Critics give mixed reviews for Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com

JLo is walking down the aisle on-screen, again. After 2001's "The Wedding Planner," 2005's "Monster-in-Law," 2022's "Marry Me" and her real wedding to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is back in 2023 with "Shotgun Wedding," now streaming on Prime Video. The movie stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel, who play a couple...
Marconews.com

Katharine McPhee reveals she 'would love to have another baby' with David Foster

Katharine McPhee is loving mom life since welcoming her first child with her husband, record producer David Foster — and she says she wants to keep growing their family. "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," the singer-actress revealed to fellow "American Idol" alum Jennifer Hudson in a clip from "The Jennifer Hudson Show" published online Friday.
Marconews.com

Eva Green depicted as 'diva' in legal battle over failed 'A Patriot' film, lawyer says

LONDON — A lawyer for Eva Green alleged Thursday that producers of a collapsed film tried to damage the French actress' reputation by depicting her as a "diva." The performer, who played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller "Casino Royale," is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for "A Patriot."
Marconews.com

'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal to make 'SNL' hosting debut with musical guest Coldplay

After fighting off vicious Clickers, Pedro Pascal's 30 Rock debut should be a piece of non-fungal cake. The Chilean actor, who plays apocalypse survivor Joel Miller on HBO's "The Last of Us," will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 4, the actor confirmed on Instagram Thursday. Rock band Coldplay will serve as the musical guest on next week's episode, marking the group's seventh performance on the NBC sketch comedy series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy