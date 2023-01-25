Read full article on original website
RCSD addresses community violence, safety measures, in board meeting
Dr. Peluso explained that there is violence occurring in the schools, students are managing social-emotional and mental health issues, and staff members are trying to support the students.
City schools to increase security measures amid uptick in violence near campuses
The Rochester City School District is increasing security measures at schools across the district in response to an uptick in violent incidents outside of schools. Superintendent Carmine Peluso said in a school board meeting Thursday that the new measures include upgrading security equipment like x-ray scanners and wand metal detectors. And increasing staffing for school security officers.
Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 27, 2023
First hour: Discussing Governor Hochul's proposal to address New York State's housing crisis. Second hour: How can Monroe County provide better access to broadband for all residents?. What is the most effective way to address New York State's housing crisis? During her State of the State address on January 1,...
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello kicks off 2023 re-election campaign
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello officially kicked off his 2023 re-election campaign Saturday morning.
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
How can Monroe County provide better access to broadband for all residents?
Monroe County will set aside $20 million in federal American Rescue funds to provide affordable, high-speed broadband access to all parts of the county. A new study shows that, contrary to FCC data, there are pockets of the county in much worse broadband shape. Those pockets include parts of the City of Rochester, along with rural areas like Wheatland.
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
$300k for new transitional housing program for current, former foster care youth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After aging out of the foster care system, one in five young people will become homeless, according to advocacy group The HUB585. To help ease the transition between the infamously complex foster care system and adulthood, local leaders joined forces with The Hub to create a housing pilot program for this […]
Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation …. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Val James, Jason Pominville inducted into Amerks …. James is the first American-born black player in Amerks and NHL history. Roundball Roundup: Victor stays undefeated. Irondequoit tops Eastridge in first matchup since 2020 sectional final. Police...
Community invited to provide input on Clark House and Clark Road Barn on February 15
The Penfield Town Board will be hosting an opportunity for the community to provide input on the Clark House and Clark Road Barn on Wednesday, February 15. The public input session will take place at 6:30 p.m. during the regularly scheduled Town Board meeting in the Penfield Town Hall auditorium.
Rochester mayor, activists respond to Tyre Nichols arrest video
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Free the People Roc released statements Friday night in response to the release of video showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, 29, died three days after the January 7 traffic stop. Body camera footage and surveillance footage released Friday shows his […]
Five Juveniles Arrested for Joyriding in a Stolen Car in Rochester
Rochester police have arrested five juveniles they spotted joyriding in a stolen car. It happened on the west side around dinnertime last night. Officers on Cameron Street spotted a car reported stolen about two hours earlier from woman leaving work nearby at School 54. The underage driver tried to get...
Sunrise Smart Start: Dayton St. homicide, RPD end-of-year review
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
Fatal fire in Rochester is under investigation
One person died and three people, including a firefighter, were injured in an multi-family house fire on Rochester's West Side early Friday morning. Rochester police Captain Frank Umbrino said shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the residence on Hancock Street near West Avenue following a report of a domestic dispute.
Local leaders discuss plans for expanding high-speed internet in Monroe Co.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local officials gathered Thursday to discuss the Broadband Advisory Task Force and their plans for 2023. Back in 2021, the task force dedicated $20 million in funding to widening affordable broadband access in Monroe County. Thursday the group released a study, which determined which specific...
