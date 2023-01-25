ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

City schools to increase security measures amid uptick in violence near campuses

The Rochester City School District is increasing security measures at schools across the district in response to an uptick in violent incidents outside of schools. Superintendent Carmine Peluso said in a school board meeting Thursday that the new measures include upgrading security equipment like x-ray scanners and wand metal detectors. And increasing staffing for school security officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 27, 2023

First hour: Discussing Governor Hochul's proposal to address New York State's housing crisis. Second hour: How can Monroe County provide better access to broadband for all residents?. What is the most effective way to address New York State's housing crisis? During her State of the State address on January 1,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

How can Monroe County provide better access to broadband for all residents?

Monroe County will set aside $20 million in federal American Rescue funds to provide affordable, high-speed broadband access to all parts of the county. A new study shows that, contrary to FCC data, there are pockets of the county in much worse broadband shape. Those pockets include parts of the City of Rochester, along with rural areas like Wheatland.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road

READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation …. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Val James, Jason Pominville inducted into Amerks …. James is the first American-born black player in Amerks and NHL history. Roundball Roundup: Victor stays undefeated. Irondequoit tops Eastridge in first matchup since 2020 sectional final. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester mayor, activists respond to Tyre Nichols arrest video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Free the People Roc released statements Friday night in response to the release of video showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, 29, died three days after the January 7 traffic stop. Body camera footage and surveillance footage released Friday shows his […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Five Juveniles Arrested for Joyriding in a Stolen Car in Rochester

Rochester police have arrested five juveniles they spotted joyriding in a stolen car. It happened on the west side around dinnertime last night. Officers on Cameron Street spotted a car reported stolen about two hours earlier from woman leaving work nearby at School 54. The underage driver tried to get...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Fatal fire in Rochester is under investigation

One person died and three people, including a firefighter, were injured in an multi-family house fire on Rochester's West Side early Friday morning. Rochester police Captain Frank Umbrino said shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the residence on Hancock Street near West Avenue following a report of a domestic dispute.
ROCHESTER, NY

