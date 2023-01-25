ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Jere P Brehm obituary 1939~2023

Jere P Brehm, age 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born August 11, 1939, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Philip W. and Marianna Bowen Brehm. Jere was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, he went...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marshall Stanley Hawbaker 1948~2023

Marshall Stanley Hawbaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Biglerville. He was born May 7, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, as the son of the late George King and Oneida Jane (Bream) Hawbaker. Marshall graduated from Biglerville High School. He previously was a...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard E Kennedy obituary 1935~2023

Mr. Richard E Kennedy, 87, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Quincy Village. Born June 7, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Lester F. and Harriett Thelma (Niswander) Kennedy. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. He and his wife...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Gregory L Dixon obituary 1949~2023

Gregory L Dixon, age 73, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 19,1949 in Gettysburg to Herman and Ethel (Beamer) Dixon, Jr. of Biglerville. Greg was partner in the former Fun Season Motorcycle and Snowmobile Store in Biglerville. He was employed...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023

Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jack E Porter obituary 1933~2023

Jack E Porter, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Laurel Lakes in Chambersburg. Born Wednesday, August 30, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late George D. and Edith M. Holtry Porter. Jack was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He was an...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Randall “Randy” L Hinkle 1956~2023

Randall “Randy” L Hinkle, 67, of Orrstown passed away on January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital from medical complications. Randy was born on January 1, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Luther G. Hinkle and Christine (Beaty) Hinkle. He was a truck driver for most of...
ORRSTOWN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023

Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023

Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023

Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023

Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023

Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Tour center to be demoed in February

Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
GETTYSBURG, PA
