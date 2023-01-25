Read full article on original website
Jere P Brehm obituary 1939~2023
Jere P Brehm, age 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born August 11, 1939, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Philip W. and Marianna Bowen Brehm. Jere was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, he went...
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker 1948~2023
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Biglerville. He was born May 7, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, as the son of the late George King and Oneida Jane (Bream) Hawbaker. Marshall graduated from Biglerville High School. He previously was a...
Richard E Kennedy obituary 1935~2023
Mr. Richard E Kennedy, 87, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Quincy Village. Born June 7, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Lester F. and Harriett Thelma (Niswander) Kennedy. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. He and his wife...
Gregory L Dixon obituary 1949~2023
Gregory L Dixon, age 73, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 19,1949 in Gettysburg to Herman and Ethel (Beamer) Dixon, Jr. of Biglerville. Greg was partner in the former Fun Season Motorcycle and Snowmobile Store in Biglerville. He was employed...
Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023
Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
Harold N Gingrich Jr. obituary 1951~2023
Mr. Harold N Gingrich Jr., 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at York Hospital in York, PA. Born June 9, 1951, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Harold, Sr., and Dorothy (Albright) Gingrich. Harold was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Jack E Porter obituary 1933~2023
Jack E Porter, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Laurel Lakes in Chambersburg. Born Wednesday, August 30, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late George D. and Edith M. Holtry Porter. Jack was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He was an...
Jerry E Owens obituary 1943~2023
Jerry E Owens, 79, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his family by his side. Born June 5, 1943 in Birchleaf, VA, he was the son of Caudle W. and Allene L. Viers Owens. Jerry...
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle 1956~2023
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle, 67, of Orrstown passed away on January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital from medical complications. Randy was born on January 1, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Luther G. Hinkle and Christine (Beaty) Hinkle. He was a truck driver for most of...
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023
Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
Daniel Paul Linn Jr. obituary 1971~2023
Daniel Paul Linn Jr., 51, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 in his home, following a long illness. Born on July 12, 1971 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Daniel Paul Linn Sr. and Brenda (Forsyth) Linn. After high school Daniel attended Penn State University.
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
William K “Bill” Musser obituary 1936~2023
William K “Bill” Musser, 86, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Bedford, PA. Born March 12, 1936 in Greenvillage, PA, he was a son of the late Eber L. and Laura B Kane Musser. Bill worked for many years at Snider’s Feed Mill...
Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023
Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner 1948~2023
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner, age 74, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was born November 6, 1948 in Waynesboro. Sam graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1966. Early in his working career he began at the former J.J. Newberry Co. In 1969,...
Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023
Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Tour center to be demoed in February
Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
