Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Daughter Loves Her Supernatural Show ‘Wolf Pack’ (Exclusive)

 3 days ago
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum Sarah Michelle Gellar is jumping back into the supernatural world and sinking her teeth into a new role in “Wolf Pack.”

“Extra” spoke to Sarah Michelle and co-star Rodrigo Santoro about the series, which is about a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

SMG’s daughter has “seen” the show. The mom of two commented, “She loves it. I don’t think… this is the type of show she would watch, whether I was on it or not. I think the fact that I’m on it is irrelevant to her. I don’t think that’s the part she cares about. I think she wants to see Armani and Tyler, I think that’s where her mind is at. But she’s a teenager.”

Rodrigo is also a dad in real life, which definitely made him gravitate toward the role. He explained, “I am a parent myself. I have a 5-year-old and I’m still in such a learning process. Definitely, that interests me to be playing a father of teenagers. I might be training for when my daughter becomes a teen.”

Sarah Michelle quipped, “There is no training that makes you ready for that. There is no special forces training as hard as having a teenager.”

Gellar is not only acting, she’s also an executive producer on the show. She pointed out, “I wanted it to be a place where your voice mattered and it was listened to and concerns, and we should all work in an environment where that exists. I feel very strongly about that.”

She added, “It's a really good time for me right now. I'm in such a good place and I'm working with great people and I have stories to tell and lessons that I've learned, and I'm extremely appreciative of the fact that I get to do all this again and take the stuff that I've learned and do it better.”

As for the show itself, Sarah Michelle commented, “There’s something really tragically beautiful about fire and how it's a part of nature that starts so small, but causes so much destruction and anger and force. The beauty… it’s sort of a great metaphor I think for everything within the show.”

Gellar knows all too well — she was evacuated at 2 a.m. during the devastating 2019 Southern California wildfires.

She said, “To me, that's scarier than any monster that you could actually face… looking at that fire over a ridge coming at you, not knowing if your house burned down. Having friends who did lose their houses, it is a traumatizing experience, unlike anything else.”

“Wolf Pack'' debuts January 26 on Paramount+.

CALIFORNIA STATE
extratv

extratv

