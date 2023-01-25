ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Yardbarker

Wild bench Ryan Hartman vs. Flyers after string of penalties

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be a healthy scratch against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday due to his recent propensity for taking penalties, coach Dean Evason said. Evason announced his decision on Minnesota radio station KFAN1003. The move to send Hartman to the press box comes on the...
Yardbarker

Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline

Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Yardbarker

Canucks Potential Return in Horvat Trade With Stars

The Bo Horvat rumor mill was already churning before Andrei Kuzmenko signed his two-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (Jan. 26). Now, it’s in overdrive with reports of at least seven teams with varying levels of interest. Those teams are the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, and New York Rangers.
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes

Another losing streak could put the Flyers GM on the hot seat again. Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding in December regarding Chuck Fletcher’s job status was that his seat was getting quite hot, but it was going to take another major team-wide falter (read: another extended losing streak) for ownership to decide to fire him in-season.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 01/28/2023

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight as the main event for Hockey Day in Minnesota. The Wild ended their three-game losing skid by punching their way to an overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 26. That win, combined with a series of fortunate outcomes in other games, was enough to bring the Wild back into third place in the Central Division; however, the Colorado Avalanche are only one point behind them and the Nashville Predators are now only two points back. It is looking like Central could end up being a dogfight to the very end.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Scouting Canucks Again as Well as Available Blue Jackets

Edmonton Oilers assistant general manager Brad Holland attended the game between the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 27. This is multiple times now the Oilers have been seen scouting the Canucks, but they might also be interested in available Blue Jackets. Both teams are expected to be...
NHL

Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game

Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
The Hockey Writers

4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game

It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Kuzmenko, Horvat & Boeser

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization extended Andrei Kuzmenko on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils are aggressive in trading for Bo Horvat. Also, an insider believes Brock Boeser is among the players the Canucks could trade at the deadline.
The Hockey Writers

Holland Under Pressure to Improve Oilers at the Trade Deadline

Whenever I hear the song “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen, I think of what life must be like for Edmonton Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland. Love him or hate him, there is a lot of pressure on Holland to improve his team by the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.
