Amarillo, TX

Arrin Flanary
2d ago

I work fulltime 40 hrs week plus 32 hrs on weekends doing rideshare. I'm single in my 50s, saving for retirement, barely making it these days. I spend between $50 and $75 weekly for groceries, dog food. its TOUGH and not once have i thought of food stamps. not that I'd qualify anyways

The Center Square

Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states

(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Utility Payment Help For Texans

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
KETK / FOX51 News

Program gets $48 million to help Texans with utility bills

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Utility Help will receive an additional $48 million to help support homeowners and renters who need help paying energy bills. The money, which was directed to Texas Utility Help by The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, […]
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas

Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry

BULVERDE, Texas - According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
BULVERDE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fiscal Notes: Fentanyl Flowing Into Texas

In response to the number of opioid-related drug deaths stemming from prescription misuse over the last 20 years, Texas and 13 other states filed a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies for their role in causing the opioid crisis. As a result, through settlement agreements, Texas will receive an anticipated $1.6 billion over the next 18 years from six different companies.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Utility Help gets nearly $50 million in new funding

HOUSTON — Additional funds are now available for Texans who need help paying their utility bills. Texas Utility Help received an additional $48 million in federal money to help support those who need help paying their energy bills. Those who qualify can get help with their past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane, up to $2,400.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texans can qualify for help to pay utility bills

(KTEN)—The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is funneling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. The money is aimed at helping Texans who are struggling to pay utility bills. They can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. To qualify,...
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Texas Workers #1 Most Stressed…10 Reasons Why

According to a Lensa study, Texas has the most stressed workers in the nation. According to Lensa, the reasons include salary pressures, working hours, commute times and Google searches for burnout. The Lensa study also pointed out the low health insurance rates. We've identified ten other possible reasons workers in...
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
TEXAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal

A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE

