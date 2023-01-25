ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida, land of scams, strikes again. This time, it’s fake nursing degrees | Opinion

By the Miami Herald Editorial Board
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdVWg_0kRMOmNY00

When it comes to healthcare fraud in Florida, you’ve got to work awfully hard to stand out.

We’ve long been a hotbed of Medicare fraud. We elected governor — and then U.S. senator — Rick Scott, despite knowing that his hospital company had been slapped with a record-setting $1.7 billion fine for fraudulent billing and practices and that he’d been forced out. We spent years playing a starring — and shameful — role in the “pill mill” scandal, as Florida’s pain clinics became the scourge of the nation for pumping out opioids to addicts, helping fuel a crisis that remains with us today.

Ground Zero

We keep making national headlines for this stuff. Just this month, a Palm Beach County doctor who served as medical director for more than 50 sober homes, treatment centers and testing labs got a 20-year sentence in the Justice Department’s largest addiction fraud case ever.

And now Florida nursing schools are in the glare of the spotlight. According to the feds, a network of nursing-school operators, based in South Florida, has been selling fake degrees, allowing unqualified people to become certified as nurses. They could bypass a nearly two-year nursing program requiring clinical work, national exams and certification and simply pay up between $10,000 and $17,000 for a falsified transcript.

Prosecutors said this was a scheme designed to capitalize on the nursing shortage that has been worsened by COVID, a particularly heartless calculation — even under the low standards of empathy-challenged Florida.

There were recruiters and coaches to help students pass the tests. Armed with bogus diplomas, the students took tests to be certified in Florida, New York, New Jersey and Texas. About a third of the estimated 7,600 students who took the tests passed, with the majority of them in New York.

We’d apologize to New York — except a certification there also allows the students to work in Florida.

At least 20 arrests

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe, who has been in office for less than a month, announced Wednesday that more than 20 people have been arrested. The joint investigation by the DOJ, the FBI and the inspector general’s office of the Department of Health and Human Services was called “Operation Nightingale” — a reference to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

That’s because this scheme, if true, isn’t just criminal. It’s also a violation of the trust we put in the nursing profession. Patients, including children and the elderly, could have been harmed. Nurses perform some of the most important tasks in any medical setting. The damage to the nursing profession in a situation like this is severe.

As Lapointe said, when it comes to nurses’ credentials, “Shortcut is not a word we want to use.”

Not even in Florida.

Comments / 24

ificareditwouldmatter
3d ago

So 7600 people have phony degrees?? Where are they? Are they all under arrest? Will a list be made available to all hospitals nationwide, along with their photos?

Reply
17
KeepTheFaith
3d ago

THAT'S a real shame bc I noticed some really unethical crap at the hospital today. Reminded me of how kids act in high school. Very very disheartened.

Reply
11
Justin Queso
3d ago

The whole medical system is fishy. I've had 6 surgeries alone in the last year just to replace my knee. Battling some unknown infection? Got my new knee a couple months ago. My left leg is severely shorter than my right now. On new years eve my tibia broke. I was sent to Advent, who then sent me to ORMC. I waited over 16 hours in the ER with no help. I fell in the bathroom at the ER. Nobody in the hospital cared? Is there any help? I'm in severe pain and no doctors even seem to care either. It's sad. I most likely will lose my leg. Thanks, healthcare professionals.

Reply(2)
6
Related
a-z-animals.com

What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 27th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis rolled out a new criminal justice platform on Thursday with proposals for this year’s state legislative session. While touting Florida’s 50-year low crime rate he’s released a package of proposals which seeks to: increase penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty. Likewise...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s police chiefs have denounced the actions by Memphis, Tenn., police officers that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Authorities in Memphis planned to release police bodycam footage of the attack Friday evening. “Based on what we know, the actions and conduct of the officers involved were […] The post Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy