WGME
Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake to prevent collapses
PORTLAND (WGME)-- For people worried about their property- it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above- and that's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
WGME
Indoor sports facility collapses under weight of snow, rain in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- An indoor sports facility in Topsham collapsed Thursday morning under the weight of rain and snow from an overnight storm. The Dome at Coastal Maine collapsed around 4 a.m., according to the program director. Right now, it is unknown if the facility will be able to be...
WGME
Warm January day calls for ice cream stand to open shop
PORTLAND (WGME) - For just one day, you can settle your sweet tooth here in Portland. Lib's ice cream on Auburn Street opened Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a specialty pop-up day. They offered a limited menu of soft serve treats and cookie sandwiches. Although it's the...
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
WGME
Guns stolen from cars in Portland, police remind Mainers to lock vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police are urging Mainers to lock their vehicles after several guns were stolen from cars in Portland. On Wednesday, two 9mm handguns were stolen from two different vehicles. Police say vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Portland with 22 occurrences through 25 days in January,...
WGME
Lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't contain any whisky
LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.
WGME
7-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after reportedly being beaten
MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A 7-year-old boy in New Hampshire died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, according to WMUR. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Manchester on January 17 for a report of a child in distress.
WGME
Flashed gun during road rage incident leads police to pot bust in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A man allegedly pulled a gun on a driver during a road rage incident in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say they got a call around 11 a.m. on Wednesday from a tractor-trailer trailer who reported that another driver pointed a gun at him while driving on the I-93 in Bow.
WGME
Death at Portland camp being investigated as homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are now investigating a man's death at a campsite as a homicide. About a week ago, officers got a call that someone needed medical help at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail. When they got there, officers found the body...
WGME
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
WGME
South Portland man arrested for allegedly robbing Portland bank
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says a South Portland man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue Wednesday. Police say through the help of citizen tips, 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon was quickly identified and arrested in the Back Cove parking lot off Preble Street Thursday.
WGME
String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang
YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
WGME
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
WGME
State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
WGME
Actor Tony Shalhoub announces gift to benefit USM Center for the Arts campaign
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine (USM) Foundation announced Thursday that actor and USM alum Tony Shalhoub has been named honorary chair of the USM Center for the Arts campaign. The Center for the Arts, which will be located on USM’s Portland campus, is the centerpiece of the...
WGME
Gorham kids compete in free throw shooting competition
GORHAM (WGME) - A display of skills on the court in Gorham Saturday for the annual free throw championship. The local chapter of the Knights of the Columbus puts on the competition each year for kids between nine and 14 years old. Each kid gets 15 free throws to see...
WGME
Mariners win streak snapped at 7
PORTLAND, ME – January 27, 2023 – The Mariners were stifled by Norfolk netminder Cale Morris who stopped all 25 Maine shots in a 3-0 Admirals victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners saw their 11-game point streak and 7-game win streak each come to an end.
