Wells, ME

Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake to prevent collapses

PORTLAND (WGME)-- For people worried about their property- it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above- and that's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
PORTLAND, ME
Warm January day calls for ice cream stand to open shop

PORTLAND (WGME) - For just one day, you can settle your sweet tooth here in Portland. Lib's ice cream on Auburn Street opened Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a specialty pop-up day. They offered a limited menu of soft serve treats and cookie sandwiches. Although it's the...
PORTLAND, ME
Lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't contain any whisky

LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.
LEWISTON, ME
7-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after reportedly being beaten

MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A 7-year-old boy in New Hampshire died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, according to WMUR. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Manchester on January 17 for a report of a child in distress.
MANCHESTER, NH
Death at Portland camp being investigated as homicide

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are now investigating a man's death at a campsite as a homicide. About a week ago, officers got a call that someone needed medical help at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail. When they got there, officers found the body...
PORTLAND, ME
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
South Portland man arrested for allegedly robbing Portland bank

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says a South Portland man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue Wednesday. Police say through the help of citizen tips, 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon was quickly identified and arrested in the Back Cove parking lot off Preble Street Thursday.
PORTLAND, ME
String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang

YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
YORK, ME
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company

WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
WINDHAM, ME
Gorham kids compete in free throw shooting competition

GORHAM (WGME) - A display of skills on the court in Gorham Saturday for the annual free throw championship. The local chapter of the Knights of the Columbus puts on the competition each year for kids between nine and 14 years old. Each kid gets 15 free throws to see...
GORHAM, ME
Mariners win streak snapped at 7

PORTLAND, ME – January 27, 2023 – The Mariners were stifled by Norfolk netminder Cale Morris who stopped all 25 Maine shots in a 3-0 Admirals victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners saw their 11-game point streak and 7-game win streak each come to an end.
PORTLAND, ME

