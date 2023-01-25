Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
The tornadoes are long gone from Hale County, but not FEMA’s help
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The scenes unfold on television. A tornado strikes a community and FEMA comes to town to help determine who gets assistance and who doesn’t. FEMA is in places like Akron and Greensboro right now to lend a hand but that was not the case one year ago in Sawyerville.
apr.org
FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help
Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims
Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
altoday.com
Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
wbrc.com
Free legal assistance available for Jan. 12 storm victims
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some storm victims can now get free legal assistance following the January 12th tornado outbreak. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
selmasun.com
Fulford’s job on the line for not immediately returning to Selma after the city was hit by tornado
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police...
Wisconsin man carves Christian message of hope in wake of Alabama tornado
In the wake of the tornado that ravaged Selma on January 12, wooden crosses that have been stuck in tree stumps or hewn from the trunk of a downed tree have been popping up around Selma, Alabama. One such cross was found on Highway 14 East where the Lutheran Church...
wbrc.com
Local firefighters offering emergency lifesaving training
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham firefighter Drew Babyak and Homewood firefighter Joseph Patton have been working in the fire service and medical field for years, and they have a new business that will teach you what they know. They’re calling it Rescuer LLC. As firefighters and paramedics, they offer a...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. and Northport voters head to polls next month on proposed school property tax increase
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County voters have a decision to make next month - the decision whether to approve a property tax millage increase to give more money to county schools. Thursday night is the second of six public meetings on the proposal. At Tuscaloosa County High School,...
WSFA
Selma mayor, City Council at odds over contract approval process
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school. An employee of Holtville High School was involved in an accident Thursday morning. Selma mayor, city council at odds over transactions over $5,000. Selma's mayor is expressing frustration over the need to seek council approval for some contracts.
alabamanews.net
Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates
The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
wvtm13.com
2 young brothers missing in Tuscaloosa found safe
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: Tuscaloosa police say family members have learned where the boys are and both are safe. Police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing children in Tuscaloosa Saturday. Jeremiah Hood, age 11, and Calvin Hood, age 12, are brothers. Jeremiah left home Saturday...
wbrc.com
Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Men, women and children with Bikes-4-kids rolled nearly 100 bikes onto a trailer Saturday morning as they prepared to deliver a spark of hope and joy to children and families impacted by January tornados in Selma. “The kids need a way to get their mind off...
Teenager Hurt in Likely Accidental Shooting in Northport Friday
The Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Friday night, although police believe it was probably accidental. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, told the Thread that officers were called to Knoll Circle on reports of a shooting around 7...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
"I think this is based in a lot of ignorance," Barnes said of the cancellations.
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
