David Crockett High School JROTC celebrates cadet promotions, competition wins

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMSJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big SuccessJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: 18 D-B students participate in work-based learning manufacturing signing day
KINGSPORT — The future of local manufacturing, according to industry folks, is incarnate in 18 Dobyns-Bennett High School students. They are in this spring semester’s manufacturing work-based learning program.
Kingsport Times-News
Providence crowns first king and queen
Johnson City's Providence Academy hosted the school's first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen's title.
Kingsport Times-News
Murrell, Seiferth honored at annual SFTC banquet
Last Saturday’s annual State of Franklin Track Club at the Fall Branch School banquet had all the usual glitz and glamor along with good food for all those in attendance. Two new hall of fame inductees were honored and the year’s outstanding high school runners were recognized.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Jan. 29 - Feb. 4)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Central boys earn first win against Gate City
GATE CITY — Ethan Collins and Casey Dotson willed the Wise Central boys basketball team to a program first on Friday night. Collins, a sophomore, and Dotson, a senior, combined for 57 points to lead the Warriors to their first-ever victory over Gate City.
Kingsport Times-News
Heritage Day remembers local railroad lines
Local lines will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day, happening Saturday, Jan. 28 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The Lil’ Chicago name once was slang for Johnson City due to the rail traffic that once came through town,”...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Should Kingsport schools keep TikTok in its social media portfolio?
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport school board member said he has some serious heartburn about Kingsport City Schools using TikTok for part of its social media offerings. However, a KCS staff member said the TikTok videos began as an idea of student interns to engage youth and became part of social media communications about two years ago.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B advances by forfeit; Science Hill loses to Maryville in wrestling sectionals
Dobyns-Bennett advanced to the TSSAA state duals wrestling championships without hitting the mat, while Science Hill lost a tough battle to Maryville in Thursday’s sectional round. David Crockett will get its chance to make the state championships Friday at Halls.
Kingsport Times-News
Stormwater mitigation work moves to Founders Park
Johnson City officials say contractors have started the preparation work for the stormwater drain connection between Earnest Street and Founders Park. As a result, some areas of Founders Park has been closed to accommodate the construction. Contractors will continue to install street light and communications conduit along Ashe Street. Contractors...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU receives award from Secretary of State Tre Hargett
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited East Tennessee State University on Wednesday to present the university with an award for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement's work during National Voter’s Registration Month in September 2022. “Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who worked...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Daniel Boone basketball
West Ridge and Daniel Boone settled for a split of Friday's Big 5 basketball doubleheader in Gray. After the Lady Trailblazers secured a 53-41 win inside Bobby Snyder Gym, John Dyer's Wolves came through with a 72-63 victory.
Kingsport Times-News
Nickel Creek, Mavericks headline Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup
BRISTOL, Va. — Christmas returned to downtown Bristol on Thursday morning. Birthplace of Country Music officials announced 10 top acts booked to appear during the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. One name, that of Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, was released last fall.
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women push winning streak to four
JOHNSON CITY — That three-game losing streak to begin the Southern Conference schedule seems like just a fading memory for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. The Bucs won their fourth game in a row Saturday, methodically beating UNC Greensboro 74-54 at Freedom Hall.
Johnson City Press
Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring
The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
Kingsport Times-News
Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office
Johnson City's Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service's unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this week that...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Kingsport Times-News
How to register your child for kindergarten in Washington County Schools
Washington County Schools has announced the start of registration for children who will be entering Kindergarten in Fall 2023. Who: Registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before August 15, 2023 and who will be entering kindergarten at a Washington County School in Fall 2023.
Comments / 0