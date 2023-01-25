ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

David Crockett High School JROTC celebrates cadet promotions, competition wins

By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Providence crowns first king and queen

Johnson City's Providence Academy hosted the school's first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen's title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Murrell, Seiferth honored at annual SFTC banquet

Last Saturday’s annual State of Franklin Track Club at the Fall Branch School banquet had all the usual glitz and glamor along with good food for all those in attendance. Two new hall of fame inductees were honored and the year’s outstanding high school runners were recognized.
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Central boys earn first win against Gate City

GATE CITY — Ethan Collins and Casey Dotson willed the Wise Central boys basketball team to a program first on Friday night. Collins, a sophomore, and Dotson, a senior, combined for 57 points to lead the Warriors to their first-ever victory over Gate City.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Heritage Day remembers local railroad lines

Local lines will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day, happening Saturday, Jan. 28 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The Lil’ Chicago name once was slang for Johnson City due to the rail traffic that once came through town,”...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Should Kingsport schools keep TikTok in its social media portfolio?

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport school board member said he has some serious heartburn about Kingsport City Schools using TikTok for part of its social media offerings. However, a KCS staff member said the TikTok videos began as an idea of student interns to engage youth and became part of social media communications about two years ago.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stormwater mitigation work moves to Founders Park

Johnson City officials say contractors have started the preparation work for the stormwater drain connection between Earnest Street and Founders Park. As a result, some areas of Founders Park has been closed to accommodate the construction. Contractors will continue to install street light and communications conduit along Ashe Street. Contractors...
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU receives award from Secretary of State Tre Hargett

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited East Tennessee State University on Wednesday to present the university with an award for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement's work during National Voter’s Registration Month in September 2022. “Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who worked...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Daniel Boone basketball

West Ridge and Daniel Boone settled for a split of Friday's Big 5 basketball doubleheader in Gray. After the Lady Trailblazers secured a 53-41 win inside Bobby Snyder Gym, John Dyer's Wolves came through with a 72-63 victory.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women push winning streak to four

JOHNSON CITY — That three-game losing streak to begin the Southern Conference schedule seems like just a fading memory for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. The Bucs won their fourth game in a row Saturday, methodically beating UNC Greensboro 74-54 at Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring

The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office

Johnson City's Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service's unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this week that...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
ROGERSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy