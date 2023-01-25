Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVQ
Small fire damages home on Hays Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A small fire damaged a home on Hays Boulevard Friday morning. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called at 6 a.m. for a small fire and smoke at a home on Hays Boulevard. Crews extinguished the fire and said everyone made it out...
WKYT 27
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants. Nancy Cupps...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington installing 75 new Flock safety cameras, 100 total by end of year
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The safety of citizens in Lexington and Fayette County continues to be a top priortiy for Mayor Linda Gorton as January comes to a close. This year additional resources are being implemented to help the city’s police department solve crimes. Throughout the year, 75 additional Flock safety automatic license plate reading cameras will be installed throughout various parts of the city and county.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
WKYT 27
Green Dot, ONE Lexington hosting online bystander training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Green Dot Lexington is teaming up with ONE Lexington and others to put together important training for those in the city. If you are 18 years and older, they are hosting a Bystander Awareness Intervention training class on Zoom Saturday morning. Green Dot Lexington is always...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Why did the snow cause so many road issues around Lexington this morning?
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent. Updated: 9 hours ago. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the...
19-year-old killed in fatal crash in Washington County
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY Highway 555 on Thursday.
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Washington County
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately 6:54 A.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Rd. in Washington County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jadin Coleman, age 19 of...
WKYT 27
Kentucky wins ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for the annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive. Big Blue Nation is victorious again! Kentucky fans rallied on the final day to win. The Kentucky Blood Center competed against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.
fox56news.com
Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington nursery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen. Not in jewelry, electronics, or even cash, but instead thousands of dollars’ worth of rare plants, and they need the public’s help finding the thief.
WKYT 27
Lexington serial arson suspect changes plea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serial arson suspect in Lexington has changed his plea. Police say Robert Stevens set a dozen fires in 2017 and 2018. All were at homes on Goodloe and Warnock streets in Lexington’s east end, near Stevens’ home. Two of the fires were so...
fox56news.com
New advocate joins One Lexington in the fight against gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When there is a violent crime in Lexington, the community knows it will see a familiar face from the city’s crisis response and prevention program, One Lexington. Now, a new face has joined the fight to help a community heal from violence. Kenneth...
fox56news.com
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
fox56news.com
Overturned mobile home closes down section of I-64 in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A blockage is in effect for I-64 westbound beginning at 3 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the blockage is due to an incident involving an overturned mobile home at mile marker 72. A second wrecker is arriving on the scene to remove...
fox56news.com
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
WKYT 27
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident involving a semi truck blocked a road in Pendleton County. Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in Butler. EMA says Hwy 177 was blocked at the tunnel while crews worked to remove the truck.
fox56news.com
Lexington has seen nearly 200 auto theft, car break-ins in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A rash of car break-ins and auto thefts has Lexington on high alert. There have been nearly 200 of them in the first three weeks of the year. Investigators believe a group is targeting people who leave valuables in plain sight, or their doors unlocked. There are a few things officers are asking people to keep in mind, so they don’t fall victim to crimes of opportunity.
