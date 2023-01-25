Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
4newsplus.com
Free Tax Preparation Services for San Bernardino County Taxpayers Who Earned Less Than $60K
San Bernardino County will help provide free tax preparation and e-filing services for low- to moderate-income taxpayers that earned less than $60,000 in 2022. The County Transitional Assistance Department is partnering with the IRS to provide the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program. According...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Asks State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes. The action comes as a result of a motion introduced on Tuesday, January...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County plans relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
newsmirror.net
Another heated Yucaipa City Council meeting, as citizens express opinions on city manager
On Jan. 23, at the Yucaipa special and regular city council meetings, over 100 concerned citizens filled up the council chambers and overflowed into the community room. Some carried signs calling for the recall of Bobby Duncan and Matt Garner and others questioned Mayor Justin Beaver and Chris Venable’s actions at the last city council meeting, where behind closed doors and under the guise of “transparency,” City Manager Ray Casey was “retired” and he and City Attorney David Snow were released from their contracts.
beverlypress.com
More protections enacted for renters
The Los Angeles City Council approved sweeping protections for renters on Jan. 20 before the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration on Jan. 31. An eviction moratorium tied to the declaration will also end on that date. Taking additional steps, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion...
Financial Abuse Is Common. Now There Are Protections For Survivors
Leigh Ferrin knew she had to find a way to help the single mother who called her legal aid office. The mom, who lived near Ferrin’s office in Orange County, had escaped domestic violence and was trying to move on with life — for her child and herself. She was scraping together rent money for the home they shared. She was starting over.
Millions of Californians Are About to Lose COVID Food Benefits; OC Braces for ‘Food Cliff’
Officials at food banks and pantries throughout California are worried about what they say is an incoming wave of residents in desperate need of food when additional federal benefits dry up in a couple months. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted what many community advocates and groups already knew:...
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
KTLA.com
Monterey Park victims fund receives $100K donation from Pechanga Tribe
Victims of the Monterey Park deadly mass shooting received a sizeable donation from a Southern California tribe. The Pechanga Band of Indians announced Wednesday it would be contributing $100,000 to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund. The donation drive is hosted on GoFundMe. The fundraiser’s listed goal was...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inland Empire Law Enforcement Agencies Announce “Death in Disguise” Fentanyl Campaign
Fentanyl: death in disguise. “The days of experimentation and recreational drug use, those days are over,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. Early Thursday, law enforcement officials from across the Inland Empire met in Riverside to announce their new campaign to highlight the dangers of this deadly drug.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students and businesses scramble to find eggs
The national egg shortage crisis has left local businesses and students scrambling to find, sell and cook the breakfast staple. Spudnuts, a 24-hour donut shop on Figueroa, serves breakfast meals all day long, attracting student traffic from morning to night. For them, eggs help keep the lights on. “We use...
KTLA.com
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
chinohills.org
Full 55-Hour Weekend Closure of All Lanes on Westbound 91 from January 27 - 30
The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) has scheduled a full weekend closure of all lanes on westbound 91 from Interstate 15 (I-15) to Lincoln Avenue from Friday, January 27 at 10:00 pm to Monday, January 30 at 5:00 am. The closure is needed for crews to perform work on two adjacent projects led by the RCTC – the 15/91 Express Lanes Connector and the 91 Refresh Project. Work is being combined into one-weekend closure for both projects to reduce the impact to motorists, residents, and businesses.
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
spectrumnews1.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for weekend-long closure
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
