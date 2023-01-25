ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.

By Paola Belloso
 3 days ago

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022.

According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the picture below has also been present at the burglaries.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

The known incidents have occurred in Thurmont, Woodsboro, Jefferson and in the Point of Rocks area.

‘dadbodbob’ from Loudoun County charged in connection to Capitol riot

Officials said the individuals are targeting farm properties and that the suspects use distraction methods, such as saying they are there to purchase eggs or farm animals. They have also been known to enter homes without permission and were confronted in some instances.

During some of these burglaries, the individuals would return to the property and steal from their homes. The group involved in this is believed to be targeting several Maryland counties.

Police search for gorilla statue thief, release surveillance footage

Officials say that if you see this vehicle or these individuals, contact 911 or the Frederick County non-emergency number at 301-600-2071.

