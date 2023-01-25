ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BU Men’s Lacrosse ranked 5th in America East Preseason Poll

By Brian Rudman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9ZWe_0kRMMGOq00

VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Lacrosse team has been ranked 5th in the America East Preseason Poll.

The Bearcats are coming off of an up and down season in which they earned the number 2 seed in the America East playoffs but lost in their first postseason game.

Reigning America East Coach of the Year Kevin McKeown is still running the show for the Bearcats, who bring a talented roster into the 2023 season.

The Bearcats will begin conference play on March 18th with a trip to Merrimack.

