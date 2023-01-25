Read full article on original website
KVOE
Lebo and Olpe crowned Lyon County League champions
The Lebo Girls and Olpe Boys are Lyon County League Tournament Champions. In the girl’s game, Lebo overcame an early deficit to defeat the Olpe Lady Eagles 50-40. Olpe jumped out to an early lead in the first half and led by one 19-18 heading into the halftime locker room. The game would see a total of six ties and seven lead changes before Lebo outscored Olpe 18-11 in the third quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish.
KVOE
Lyon County League Tournament Finals Saturday set
The finals are set for the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament. In the girls’ Championship game, Lebo will play Olpe. Lebo advanced with a 37-14 win over Burlingame. Olpe advanced with a 41-34 win over Madison. In the boys’ Championship game, Olpe will play Lebo. Olpe advanced...
KVOE
Emporia State track and field team competes at Pittsburg State Wendys Invitational
The Emporia State track and field team had 1 first-place finish, 3 provisional qualifiers, and 2 other top 3 finishes at the Pittsburg State Wendys Classic Saturday. Tyler Swift won the men’s 5000-meter run. Abigael Reid placed 3rd in the 600-yard run. Alyssa Conway placed 3rd in the weight...
KVOE
Emporia State host Rogers State
The Emporia State basketball teams hosts Rogers State Sunday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be going for the season sweep. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they will need to be locked into limit 3-point shots. The Emporia State men will be looking to avenge an earlier season loss. Coach...
KVOE
Emporia High bowlers take second in home triangular
The Emporia High bowling teams both finished in second place in its home triangular with Andover and Topeka-Seaman Thursday at Flint Hills Lanes. The Lady Spartans finished with a score of 2,111 and finished behind Topeka-Seaman. Individually, Brittany Mohling finished fourth with a 561 series. Nikki Morrow was fifth with...
When will K-State’s football schedule be released?
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Fans are asking more questions about the 2023 Kansas State football schedule. Typically, the schedule is released by now. This year, Big 12 teams have not released their full schedules. K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor provided some clarity in a video K-State Athletics released on Friday. “There are just a lot of things […]
KVOE
Kansas State and Kansas to play SEC opponents
The Kansas State Wildcats host Florida. Coach Jerome Tang says this will be a fun game. Tipoff for the game is set for 5 pm. Due to coverage of the Lyon County League tournament that game will not be broadcast. Kansas plays at Kentucky. Coach Bill Self says they will...
KVOE
Kansas outscores Kentucky and Kansas State a winner over Florida
Both Kansas and Kansas State picked up wins in the Big 12 / SEC challenge Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks outscored Kentucky 77-68. Jalen Wilson scored 22 points. KJ Adams added 17 points, Grady Dick finished with 13 points, and Kevin McCullar finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jerome Tang’s Buyout May Be Best Protection for Kansas State
In its first season under Jerome Tang, Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) has climbed all the way to No. 5 nationally and currently has a share of first place in the Big 12. Now, 20 games into the 2022-23 season, it is comical to find bonuses laced into Tang’s contract if he leads K-State to the NIT or has a greater than .500 conference record.
247Sports
Daily Delivery: Good news, the 2023 Big 12 football schedules are due by month's end
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 2023 Big 12 football schedules are now due by the end of January, and this time it sounds like the conference actually means it. As Fitz explains, the end of the month marks the end of the 18-month window Oklahoma and Texas must observe if the schools intend to leave the conference prior to the 2024 season so if they haven't said so by the end of January, they are not leaving early.
KVOE
Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday
Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
Kansas State Collegian
Mansfield looks to be the next stellar K-State hire
Just over four years ago, Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor hired four-time FCS Champion Chris Klieman to coach the K-State football team. In his fourth year, Klieman led the team to new heights with a Big 12 Championship title and a Sugar Bowl appearance. Ten months ago, Taylor hired Jerome Tang, a National Champion as an assistant coach, as head coach of the men’s basketball team now ranked No. 5 in the country. Now, for a third time, Taylor has hired another National Champion in volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield.
Kansas State Collegian
Sandstorm returns — but do students understand the significance?
At the Kansas State basketball game against Texas Tech University this past Saturday, Darude’s “Sandstorm” was played for the first time this season. It was met with both screams and confused faces as older students and alumni cheered wildly for the song and younger students just tried to figure out what was going on.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
Emporia gazette.com
Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia
The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
KWCH.com
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’
EMPORIA — House Minority Leader Vic Miller regaled members of the Emporia State University student government Thursday with tales of his early 1970s escapades on campus — while lamenting the school’s elimination of tenured staff and programs last year. He pointed to himself and his Republican counterpart, House Speaker Dan Hawkins, as examples of accomplished […] The post Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Emporia State now plans new building as new home for Nursing, Student Wellness
Emporia State’s Nursing program is still moving on campus, but the move is being delayed and the program won’t use an old building when it comes over from Newman Regional Health. The nursing program has been using Newman Regional Health’s Cora Miller Hall for years. Back in April,...
