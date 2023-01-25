Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Hundreds of attendees predicted for Positivity Plus Fair Downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a Positivity Plus Fair at the Masonic Center in downtown Marquette. There will be up to 18 unique vendors at the event. The event will also feature a sale and a trade show featuring things meant to make you feel special.
WLUC
Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
wnmufm.org
NMU presidency to shift next week
MARQUETTE, MI— Dr. Kerri Schuilling is coming to the end of her tenure as NMU’s president. New president Dr. Brock Tessman’s first official day is next Wednesday, February 1st. In an email to campus Wednesday, Schuilling said it was an honor and privilege to serve in the...
Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
2 killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Upper Peninsula
DELTA COUNTY, MI – Two people died Friday, Jan. 27 in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan State Police responded around 3:55 p.m. to the multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 2 in Delta County, according to a news release. Officials say a westbound semi-truck driver...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Food Co-op closing Marquette Baking Company storefront
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Baking Company is closing its retail space, but not closing the bakery itself. The Marquette Food Co-op owns and operates the MBC. Co-op General Manager Matt Gougeon says customer count at the bakery next to the children’s museum has not met their projections and doesn’t warrant the costs associated with running the storefront.
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
WLUC
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Professional poker player Joshua T. Thatcher of Gwinn will serve probation after pleading guilty to running an illegal poker room in Marquette. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, Thatcher was sentenced Jan. 19 to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty on Dec. 2 to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social, formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette.
wzmq19.com
A tasty U.P. tradition stuffed to the crust with Lawry’s Pasty Shop
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The U.P. is full of traditions like dog sledding, ski jumping, and even snowshoeing in mounds of snow. Another tasty tradition that has been around for a while is the art of the pasty. The tradition of making pasties hasn’t traveled far with Lawry’s Pasty shop. In Marquette, Lawry’s is the longest-running family-owned Pasty Shop in the U.S. and relative Adora Lawry has now taken up the role of the shop manager. “It’s been in the family since I think this is its 77th year”, said Lawry.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Couple Dies In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Garden
Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post were dispatched to US-2 in eastern Delta County on Friday for a report of a traffic crash involving several vehicles. Troopers say that a white Toyota SUV and a black Chevrolet SUV were headed eastbound on US-2 near the Fishdam River in Garden Township at just before 4:00 Friday afternoon.
UPMATTERS
Gwinn man sentenced to probation for illegal gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A professional poker player from Gwinn has been sentenced to probation for running an illegal gambling operation in Marquette. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, was sentenced to 12 months probation on January 19, 2023, after he pled guilty to one felony count of Gambling Operations on December 2, 2022. Thatcher operated an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette, according to a release from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB).
WLUC
Phone scammers pose as Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Phone scammers are posing as the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. They claim to be a retired sergeant and are telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest and they must pay a fine to fix it. Another scam convinces the victim their computer has a virus and money needs to be sent to fix it.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Broken Water Main Leads Boil Water Advisory, Road Closures
NOTICE: Escanaba residents living in the areas of the:. Please be advised of a boil water advisory. All affected residents will be receiving a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Thursday, January 26th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period...
Comments / 0