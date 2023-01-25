Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man allegedly involved in the four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale in January has been arrested. Officers were in the area of Hayden Road and Via De Ventura around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night when they saw a man, later identified as 55-year-old Bradley Holmes, preparing three Molotov cocktails in a parking garage area. He was arrested and faces various charges, including misconduct involving weapons.
Police seek 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for two men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west Phoenix. Around 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police say they were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near 35th and Missouri Avenues. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Man hospitalized, another detained after shooting at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is hospitalized, and another man has been detained after a shooting at a gas station Saturday afternoon. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say another man was detained at the scene. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led to the shooting.
Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17. On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group...
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man has died after a shooting in west Phoenix Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 44th and Whitton Avenues. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries. Phoenix police say a man has been detained and are investigating what led to the shooting.
GRAPHIC: New body-cam videos show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Intense body-cam video shows a man shooting a Scottsdale sergeant as a group of officers were trying to apprehend a sexual assault suspect at a downtown Phoenix apartment earlier this month. On Jan. 6, Scottsdale officers were looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, who was a suspect in a previous sexual assault case and had a warrant out of Mesa.
Judge rejects DNA evidence in 2015 murder case of Scottsdale woman
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Prosecutors in the 2015 murder case of a Scottsdale woman suffered a significant setback last month when a judge ruled DNA evidence couldn’t be used because of the way it was obtained. Investigators got DNA from the crime scene and ran a search to see if it matched any family members that were convicted felons. It found that the DNA belonged to a relative of Mark Mitcham, who was in prison. Police kept digging and eventually arrested his brother Ian Mitcham in April 2018 in connection to the murder of Allison Feldman.
Scottsdale business rethinking security after fourth Molotov cocktail incident this month
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale families and businesses are on edge after learning of more attacks involving Molotov cocktails. Police are investigating four Molotov cocktail incidents this month. All of them dealt with someone throwing the explosive device into a parked, unoccupied car. The first arson case happened on...
Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
Driver seriously hurt after truck crashes into front yard of Tempe home
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck in a Tempe neighborhood, damaging a house. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. Tempe police say the driver of a small pickup truck was speeding when he first collided with the back of another car. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt. He then reportedly sped away before he lost control, hit a light pole and rolled over into the front yard of a nearby home on Duke Drive.
Goodyear police, DEA to host summit on dangers of fentanyl
Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley. High country communities like Flagstaff could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's...
Human remains found in irrigation canal near Laveen
GILA RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help after human remains were found earlier this month in the Gila River Indian Community near Laveen. The skeletal remains were found on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12 in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road, west of 59th Avenue. Gila River police believe the remains are of a male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, possibly white or Hispanic, and between the ages of 15 and 20. He was found wearing red Fubu XL-sized pants, a multi-colored XL-sized HUP brand shirt and a red Gildan XL-sized sweater. He was also wearing a chain with a lock around his neck.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after two-car crash in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in north Scottsdale Saturday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to the area of Grayhawk Drive and Thompson Peak Parkway, just east of Pima Road, for the report of a collision. Police say the crash involved two cars. One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for more human remains after a hiker found a human skull on South Mountain earlier this month. Phoenix police say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are searching portions of South Mountain Park on Saturday, and the area will be shut down until the search is finished.
Peaceful protest in Phoenix brings attention to police brutality following Tyre Nichols’ death
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As people across the country protest Tyre Nichol’s death, a small crowd gathered outside city hall in downtown Phoenix. The rally was organized by the Black Lives Matter Chapter in Phoenix, along with the Phoenix chapter for the Party of Socialism and Liberation. The protest...
Advocates push for justice for kids in state system after 2 teens found dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley advocates and families are demanding change after two teen girls were found dead this week after running away from a state group home in Mesa. “About four years ago we had to place our youngest in out-of-home care,” said Alisa Zoccoli, a mother of six boys.
College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.
