WLUC
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eagles Aerie 1088 Board of Trustees and Escanaba Schools decided to donate all breakfast proceeds on Sunday to the Weaver family. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Eagles host a breakfast buffet every third and fifth Sunday. Originally, Sunday’s...
WLUC
Marquette YMCA throws “Pool Palooza”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette YMCA held its first ever “Pool Palooza” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The slide and mushroom were on, and pool toys were provided. Aquatics director, Tyler Kellem says it’s good to have winter activities for both members and non-members. “It’s...
WLUC
17th annual snowmobile ‘Relic Ride’ kicks off in Rapid River
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobile riders from across the country gathered in Delta County for an annual celebration. Collectors of relic snowmobiles showed off their classic rides and took them on the trails. 280 snowmobile drivers from across the country gathered in Rapid River for the 17th annual Relic...
WLUC
Marquette event showcases self-care products
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event focused on spoiling yourself brought people together Saturday afternoon. The Positivity Plus event showcased more than a dozen vendors featuring products like personal care items. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Event organizer Cindy Engle said Saturday’s event was all about making people feel special.
WLUC
Hundreds of attendees predicted for Positivity Plus Fair Downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a Positivity Plus Fair at the Masonic Center in downtown Marquette. There will be up to 18 unique vendors at the event. The event will also feature a sale and a trade show featuring things meant to make you feel special.
WLUC
Bison, elk and salmon on menu for HBAUP Wild Game Dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P. (HBAUP) hosted its 6th annual Wild Game Dinner on Thursday. Attendees were treated to a dinner with bison tips, elk stroganoff and salmon. There were also raffles, games and a silent auction. The event was a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Dead River Derby begins day 1 of bootcamp
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday The Dead River Roller Derby team began day one of their 10-week boot camp at the Baraga Gym in Marquette. Dead River Derby members said they have 22 new faces this year. These new members vary from experienced roller skaters to people that have little to no skating experience. The team’s Board Secretary Ashley Sonderegger stated that roller derby is more than just a hobby.
WLUC
Hundreds of participants check into 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last-minute preparations are underway for the 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon. On Friday night, hundreds of participants checked in to their respective races. There’s a 50K, 24K, 12K, a 15-mile snowshoe class and an adaptive ski class. There were also vendors selling equipment, ski wax and clothes.
WLUC
Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
WLUC
NMU hosts Women in Construction event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday afternoon, girls from around 60 high schools visited Northern Michigan University (NMU) for its annual women in construction event at the Jacobetti Complex. NMU Construction Management Associate Professor Heidi Blanck said the university wants to teach young women that this career path is not...
WLUC
Caregiver Incentive Project to host meet and greet
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County non-profit is holding a meet and greet this weekend. The Caregiver Incentive Project based in Marquette will meet at the Masonic Center this Saturday. The event will give the community a chance to speak with members from the non-profit about the caregiver industry and ways it can improve.
WLUC
1 injured in single snowmobile crash
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is injured after a snowmobile crashed into the trees, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operation Division and UPHS EMS responded to a one vehicle snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA in Ishpeming Township.
Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
2 killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Upper Peninsula
DELTA COUNTY, MI – Two people died Friday, Jan. 27 in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan State Police responded around 3:55 p.m. to the multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 2 in Delta County, according to a news release. Officials say a westbound semi-truck driver...
WLUC
Huskies shutout Wildcats Friday in front of a sellout crowd
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 13 Michigan Tech shutout rival Northern Michigan 3-0 Friday in front of a sellout crowd at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Blake Pietila earned his third straight Friday shutout and tied his single-season shutout record with his seventh of the season. “I thought it was...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Food Co-op closing Marquette Baking Company storefront
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Baking Company is closing its retail space, but not closing the bakery itself. The Marquette Food Co-op owns and operates the MBC. Co-op General Manager Matt Gougeon says customer count at the bakery next to the children’s museum has not met their projections and doesn’t warrant the costs associated with running the storefront.
WLUC
Iron Mountain wrestler becomes first female UP State Champ and tournament MVP
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain wrestler has won unprecedented honors. Shayna Hruska is the only girl on the Iron Mountain High School wrestling team. On Saturday at the U.P. Finals in Marquette, she became the first female wrestler to ever win a U.P. State Championship. Hruska was also voted tournament MVP by her peers.
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
wzmq19.com
A tasty U.P. tradition stuffed to the crust with Lawry’s Pasty Shop
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The U.P. is full of traditions like dog sledding, ski jumping, and even snowshoeing in mounds of snow. Another tasty tradition that has been around for a while is the art of the pasty. The tradition of making pasties hasn’t traveled far with Lawry’s Pasty shop. In Marquette, Lawry’s is the longest-running family-owned Pasty Shop in the U.S. and relative Adora Lawry has now taken up the role of the shop manager. “It’s been in the family since I think this is its 77th year”, said Lawry.
WLUC
Peter White Public Library expands digital catalog
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library has expanded its digital catalogue. Patrons of Peter White will now be able to access ten times the title selections thanks to the library’s addition of an app called “Libby.”. The app by Overdrive allows users to access a...
