Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Eight cars torched in 45-minute crime spree in Glasgow
Police are appealing for information after eight cars were torched in two areas of Glasgow in about 45 minutes. The vehicles were burnt out in neighbouring Penilee and Hillington between 04:22 and 05:05 on Thursday. Nicola Elliott, 37, told the BBC her own car and one she had recently sold...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Moment firefighter is carried out of burning Jenners building in Edinburgh
A dramatic video shows a soot-covered firefighter being dragged out of the burning Jenners Building by colleagues. Five firefighters are believed to have been injured in the blaze.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
UK rape crisis centres forced to turn away victims as need rises and cash runs out
Rape crisis centres that provide support and counselling to victims are being forced to shut their waiting lists across the country because a lack of funding means they can no longer meet the demand. Staff at centres from Scotland to Somerset have described waiting lists as long as 18 months...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
St John's Wood: Historic church destroyed in large fire
A Grade II* listed church in north-west London has been destroyed in a fire overnight. Eighty firefighters were deployed to St Mark's church in Hamilton Terrace, St John's Wood, at 23:20 GMT on Thursday. Videos on social media showed the entire two-storey building alight, while witnesses said the roof of...
BBC
Boy stabbed by Birmingham New Street Station 'attacked by group'
A boy aged 13 stabbed near Birmingham's New Street station is believed to have been attacked by a group of youths. He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing, police said, after the stabbing in Stephenson Place on Wednesday afternoon. They put temporary powers in place...
Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze
Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...
BBC
Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite. Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022. Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
Michael Gove signs £1.4bn devolution deal for North East
Levelling Up minister Michael Gove said he accepted the North East of England “has sometimes been overlooked in the past” as he signed a £1.4 billion devolution deal for the region.The North East will become the latest area to have a directly elected mayor following the deal to transfer powers over skills, transport and housing to people across Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland and elsewhere.Mr Gove, the Mayor of North Tyne and representatives from the seven local authorities covering the region signed the deal at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, in Gateshead, on Friday.The devolution plan will see the introduction of...
MSP calls for ‘brave’ firefighter to be posthumously awarded George Cross
An Edinburgh MSP has called for the firefighter who died in the line of duty to be posthumously awarded the George Cross.Alex Cole-Hamilton, who represents Edinburgh Western at Holyrood, made the call for Barry Martin to be awarded the top honour in tribute to his bravery fighting the blaze at Edinburgh’s historic Jenners building.The MSP, who also leads the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said the 38-year-old’s actions “went above and beyond the call of duty”.“They deserve the highest standard of civilian praise and recognition,” he said.“I will be making representations for Barry to be awarded the George Cross posthumously in honour...
BBC
Details of 225-home development in Portchester to be decided
Detailed plans for a new housing development are to come under scrutiny after being approved by a planning inspector. A total of 225 new homes are set to be built on land south of Romsey Avenue in Portchester. The plans were first rejected by Fareham Borough Council in 2020 but...
Pensioner pays £600 for new driveway in row over school parking
After-school parking chaos has become such a problem in one area of Salford in Greater Manchester that a pensioner has been forced to build a new driveway to ensure he can get in and out in his car. Local resident Alan Richardson says he had to build a driveway in front of his house because of cars clogging up the road. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the 82-year-old said: “There are times when I just can’t get off my drive, there are that many cars around.”Tired of being frustrated by parents on the school run, Mr Richardson says...
Comments / 0