DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, continued its unprecedented growth in 2022, outperforming its previous record set in 2021. The company began developing four new campuses in Montreal, Berlin, Frankfurt and South Africa and opened 13 data centers across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, all supported by more than USD$3 billion of debt and equity financing raised throughout the year, including USD$368 million in green loans to advance sustainable developments in Quebec City, Canada, and Northern Virginia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005209/en/ Vantage’s first data center in Warsaw, Poland opened in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

