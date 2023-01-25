Class of 2024 Fairless Hills (PA) Conwell Egan athlete Sam Cooper has committed to Syracuse, he tells All Syracuse. Cooper was on the Syracuse campus on Saturday for junior day, picked up an offer during the visit and committed before heading home. Cooper is an athlete who plays running back, wide receiver and linebacker in high school, but is coming to the Orange as a running back.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO