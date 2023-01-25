ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Belfast experimental cancer centre to get £1.7m research funding

A man who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 has said he "owes his life" to advances in treatments made by a cancer centre in Belfast. The Experimental Cancer Medicine Centre (ECMC) is now set to receive almost £1.7m over the next five years. The money is the result...
The Independent

Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC

London's West End: Man crushed by telescopic urinal dies

A man died after he was crushed and trapped underneath a telescopic public urinal while working on the device in central London. He was pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Circus during a rescue effort at the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road. Pop-up toilets are stored...
BBC

Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police

The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
ScienceAlert

Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals

The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
MedicalXpress

New study shows increased cancer mortality in people with type 2 diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia shows that cancer mortality in people with type 2 diabetes is substantially higher than in the general population, by 18% for all cancers combined, 9% for breast cancer and 2.4 times for colorectal cancer. Cancer mortality in people with diabetes was also around double that in the general population for diabetes-related cancers including liver (both sexes), pancreatic (both sexes) and endometrial (women only) cancers.
BBC

Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed

Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
earth.com

Cancer drug could extend lifespan

A team of researchers led by the University of Auckland in New Zealand has recently found that long-term treatment of middle-aged (one year old) healthy mice with a drug currently used to combat cancer – called Alpelisib – can increase their lifespan by an average of ten percent to around three years.
BBC

Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil

Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC

Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family

A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
The Independent

How beans in toast could revolutionise the British diet

Beans IN toast could revolutionise the British diet, suggests a new study.A new project has been set up to slip more UK-grown beans into our daily bread.The ‘Raising the Pulse’ project plans to encourage British consumers and food producers to switch to bread that contains broad beans to make it healthier and less damaging to the environment.Unlike imported soya beans currently used in bread, broad beans, also known as faba beans, grow in the UK.They are also particularly high in easily digested protein, fibre, and iron, which are all nutrients that can be low in UK diets.However, despite it being...
BBC

Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail

The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC

Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years

An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law. The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin. Police said the...
BBC

Jailing of trans rapist Isla Bryson is 'shambles', says prison chief

Sending a transgender rapist to a women's prison was an "unnecessary shambles", its former governor said. Rhona Hotchkiss, who ran Cornton Vale until 2017, said she would have refused to have Isla Bryson at the prison. Bryson, 31, was remanded to the jail in Stirling after being convicted of raping...

