Genesis Is Coming for the Bentley Continental, of All Things: Report
Convertibles. They’re becoming rarer and rarer, especially the sort of luxury barge drop tops that used to top everyone’s lottery wish list. We used to dream, people. What happened? It seems like Genesis wants an answer to that question too, as the brand has reportedly set about turning last year’s X Convertible concept into a production flagship.
How Porsche Adapted the 918 Spyder Engine for the New 963 GTP Hypercar
The last time a V8 powered a Porsche prototype race car was nearly two decades ago in the RS Spyder that competed in the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) LMP2 class. The LMP2 car may have experienced some growing pains at first, but overall it was incredibly successful, winning the championship title every year it ran in the series, from 2006 to 2008. When it came time for Porsche and Penske Motorsport to return to the next-generation Prototype class in both IMSA and WEC, it was only natural for the team to borrow from its winning roots. The V8 engine in the 963 you’ll see on track this weekend at the Rolex 24 at Daytona has a direct connection to the Porsche V8 that dominated ALMS — and powered the road-going 918 Spyder hypercar.
Chevrolet Reveals Its First Corvette GT3 Racer, the Z06 GT3.R
The convergence of GT regulations to GT3 in all significant sports car championships by 2024 meant that we would see brand-new racing cars from several manufacturers. In the build-up to the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, Chevrolet has unveiled the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R. The first-ever factory-backed Chevrolet GT3 racecar will make its competitive debut in a year at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Be the King of the Road in this LT4-Powered 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS 30th Anniversary Edition
A lot of times, an anniversary edition is nothing special. Sure, you might get a special paint color, unique wheels, and some different leather for the seats, but most of the time, who cares? They’re something only the most dedicated fans care about, and few people would be willing to pay a premium for one. But that’s decidedly not the case with the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS 30th Anniversary Edition.
Alfa Romeo Planning BMW 5 Series Competitor Because That's Important These Days
Alfa Romeo is currently accepting pre-orders for its small Tonale crossover, but if you actually want to buy an Alfa in the U.S. today, your only choices are the Giulia and the Stelvio. But the Italian automaker does recognize that it needs to offer something closer to a full lineup, so it’s working on that. And apparently, that involves a midsize sedan or something similar.
At $6,800, Is This 1972 Volvo 145 Worth its Weight in Patina?
Hagerty just listed the Volvo 200 series as one of the highest appreciators of 2022. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo 145 is that model’s immediate ancestor, but will it find similar appreciation in our vote?. At $17,000, I thought yesterday’s 1990 Ford F350 Centurion seemed like...
Report Claims Toyota Plans To Sell a Sporty GRMN Prius
We certainly didn’t expect to love the new Prius. After all, it’s a Prius. But then Toyota went and revealed a shockingly good-looking design. Late last year, we got our first chance to drive it, and we were impressed. Just because the new Prius drives better than the old one doesn’t mean it’s actually fun to drive, though. But what if the folks behind the GR Corolla developed a version that’s legitimately sporty? It may sound farfetched, but it might just happen.
What Car Do You Want, But Would Ruin You Financially?
One of the great things about being a car enthusiast is having the ability to recognize a car for being a good or terrible buy. But that can also be the curse of this enthusiast life as well. This job requires us to look at cars all day, and because this is Jalopnik, we also continue to look at them after hours. It also means we’re constantly tempted by purchasing cars we know better than to buy—the allure of a cheap fun or cheap performance car can be just too strong to ignore.
My Mitsubishi i-MiEV Is a Secret Track Weapon
“Run what you brung” is well-meaning advice, often passed down from open-minded elder car enthusiasts to young gearheads embarrassed about their shitboxes. “All that matters is that you’re having a good time,” they’ll say, in the same way a mother says “that’s nice, honey” as a four-year-old describes their day at Head Start.
A Suzuki Jimny EV Is Part of Suzuki's Plan for World Domination by 2030
The Suzuki Jimny may get a literal power boost as a fully-electric model by 2030 now that Suzuki is investing billions into electrification. After a relatively long period of uncertainty regarding its stance on EVs, Suzuki is earmarking nearly $35 billion to produce a lineup of five EV models that will go on sale in Europe by the end of the decade, and one of them could be a Jimny EV.
I Salute Akio Toyoda, Who Knew He Could Do This and Still Have Fun
Akio Toyoda, who served as president of Toyota for the last 13 years before announcing on Thursday his plan to step down, always seemed a little too good to be true. The grandson of Toyota’s founder, he nonetheless seemed to genuinely enjoy making cars and driving them, which is not a job requirement for being a car executive, though it helps.
Akio Toyoda May Have Lost the Job Title, But He's Still the Guy
Nobody thinks Akio Toyoda won’t be an active participant in Toyota’s future, Senator Joe Manchin’s attempt to curb existing electric vehicle tax credits has hit a predictable snag, and Ford can’t ignore Formula 1 any longer. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 27, 2023.
Elon Musk Says Upgrading Autopilot Hardware on Older Teslas Is 'Not Feasible'
Even if you order a brand new Tesla and pay the extra $15,000 to add the so-called Full Self-Driving Beta software, no Tesla is actually capable of self-driving. And that won’t change in the near future, either. Over-the-air updates may improve what current Teslas can already do, but upcoming hardware changes are still going to leave current owners behind.
