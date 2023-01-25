Read full article on original website
Popculture
Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years
An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Considering Major Change
The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently considering relocating to the east coast's Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The talk show has been filmed on the Universal lot in Los Angeles since its launch in 2019. Variety reported that NBCUniversal is discussing moving the show to the east coast, but nothing has been finalized. Sources close to the show said Clarkson asked NBCU to evaluate the move. Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a sixth season. The show will finish its current season at the Universal lot before possibly moving to a new location next fall for the fifth season. In order to "maintain consistency," production plans to keep as many people from the original cast and crew as possible.
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to marry longtime partner Amber Laign
Marriage is on the horizon for “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts. The anchor plans to tie the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign this year, she announced on Monday’s episode of the ABC morning show. “I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Roberts, 62, said. “We’re getting married...
‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Cause Of Death Revealed
C.J. Harris, the former American Idol contestant who died Sunday in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, suffered a fatal heart attack, the Walker County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Deadline. The 31-year-old Harris was rushed to the hospital but CPR efforts proved unsuccessful. The singer, born Curtis Harris, was a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, winning over the judges and audience before the semi-finals with soulful interpretations of the Southern Rock classic hits “Soulshine” (by the Allman Brothers Band) and “Can’t You See” (by The Marshall Tucker Band). Although he advanced to the semi-finals, Harris was eliminated in the sixth...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Today co-host Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts admits she feels ‘different’ and says it’s ‘time for a reset’
ABC news correspondent Deborah Roberts has revealed that she's starting the new year off right with a reset after husband Al Roker's health scare. The American TV journalist and wife of NBC weathercaster Al shared posts on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing her heading to the gym. In her...
Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed
Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
GMA’s Rob Marciano fans missing popular weatherman now have even more reason for concern after mysterious online update
GMA fans worried about the whereabouts of weatherman Rob Marciano may have more reason for concern following a strange Twitter update. Dozens of viewers have said they're missing the popular meteorologist on the morning show as he's reporting on the storms in California for ABC. Marciano’s Twitter account seems as...
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Some Fans Think Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide Will Face a Traumatic Pregnancy
Could Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide decide to have a baby by the end of 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? Here's what fans are talking about.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
