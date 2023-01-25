The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently considering relocating to the east coast's Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The talk show has been filmed on the Universal lot in Los Angeles since its launch in 2019. Variety reported that NBCUniversal is discussing moving the show to the east coast, but nothing has been finalized. Sources close to the show said Clarkson asked NBCU to evaluate the move. Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a sixth season. The show will finish its current season at the Universal lot before possibly moving to a new location next fall for the fifth season. In order to "maintain consistency," production plans to keep as many people from the original cast and crew as possible.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO