Los Angeles, CA

Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years

An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Considering Major Change

The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently considering relocating to the east coast's Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The talk show has been filmed on the Universal lot in Los Angeles since its launch in 2019. Variety reported that NBCUniversal is discussing moving the show to the east coast, but nothing has been finalized. Sources close to the show said Clarkson asked NBCU to evaluate the move. Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a sixth season. The show will finish its current season at the Universal lot before possibly moving to a new location next fall for the fifth season. In order to "maintain consistency," production plans to keep as many people from the original cast and crew as possible.
Popculture

LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Cause Of Death Revealed

C.J. Harris, the former American Idol contestant who died Sunday in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, suffered a fatal heart attack, the Walker County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Deadline. The 31-year-old Harris was rushed to the hospital but CPR efforts proved unsuccessful. The singer, born Curtis Harris, was a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, winning over the judges and audience before the semi-finals with soulful interpretations of the Southern Rock classic hits “Soulshine” (by the Allman Brothers Band) and “Can’t You See” (by The Marshall Tucker Band). Although he advanced to the semi-finals, Harris was eliminated in the sixth...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
FanSided

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
