Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship heads to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A collegiate championship event will call Shreveport home for the next three years. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced on Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport. “It means a lot to come...
cenlanow.com
2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the workers involved were filling potholes on U.S. 171 just south of W.P.A. Rd. in Benson. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
cenlanow.com
Tips on interior designing on a budget
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The new year and changing of seasons often draws people to make changes in their lives and personal spaces. But when it comes to redecorating one’s interior designs, some may feel projects can be costly. Space Interiors, owned by Myron Griffin, has been serving...
cenlanow.com
Vets in suicidal crisis: Get help anywhere, VA is committed to helping you for FREE
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department or VA medical center and let staff know they are a veteran because recent legislation has opened doors for many vets who are not currently enrolled in the VA system to use non-VA and VA facilities for free when in suicidal crisis.
cenlanow.com
1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The SPD charged Tyniceshia M. Osborne, 42, with one count of Principal to 1st Degree Rape. Warrants were issued on Tuesday for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31, and...
cenlanow.com
Smart ways to spend your tax refund money
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax season is here and if you’re one of those people who is getting a windfall from the IRS, a financial expert in Shreveport says you might want to reconsider how you choose to spend your money. Jody Bluitt, a financial expert at WFA,...
Comments / 0