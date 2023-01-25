ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the workers involved were filling potholes on U.S. 171 just south of W.P.A. Rd. in Benson. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
Tips on interior designing on a budget

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The new year and changing of seasons often draws people to make changes in their lives and personal spaces. But when it comes to redecorating one’s interior designs, some may feel projects can be costly. Space Interiors, owned by Myron Griffin, has been serving...
Vets in suicidal crisis: Get help anywhere, VA is committed to helping you for FREE

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department or VA medical center and let staff know they are a veteran because recent legislation has opened doors for many vets who are not currently enrolled in the VA system to use non-VA and VA facilities for free when in suicidal crisis.
Smart ways to spend your tax refund money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax season is here and if you’re one of those people who is getting a windfall from the IRS, a financial expert in Shreveport says you might want to reconsider how you choose to spend your money. Jody Bluitt, a financial expert at WFA,...
