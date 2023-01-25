Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
Stockbridge seeking to create ‘Chick-fil-A’-like service at amphitheater
Stockbridge is making changes at its amphitheater in hopes of continuing to compete in metro Atlanta’s crowd of music ve...
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
Make it a Double: Second Whataburger Atlanta-Area Restaurant Opens Jan. 26
Woodstock outpost joins recently-debuted Kennesaw location; plans call for nine more locations in 2023.
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
8 Atlanta restaurants named James Beard award semifinalists
ATLANTA — The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Ten Georgia restaurants and chefs, including eight in metro Atlanta, are among the honorees, according to reporting from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beard awards are among the highest honors for the United States...
Atlanta holding auditions for 'The Wiz' Broadway tour
ATLANTA — Are you a singer or dancer in Atlanta looking to make your Broadway debut?. If the answer is yes, you're in luck! Open auditions are being held here in town for the pre-Broadway tour and Broadway revival of "The Wiz." The beloved musical, based on the classic...
WXIA 11 Alive
Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House
ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
Modern, Move-in-Ready Mansion in Sandy Springs is Now on the Market
Designed by Tim Adams and built by King Developers in 2018, this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, traditional home has been thoughtfully upgraded throughout.
Local Producer and Label Owner, Big Oomp, Set to Open Burger Joint in the SWATS
Having produced iconic beats for the likes of Flo Rida and Unk, Korey Roberson – aka Big Oomp – is now turning his attention to the grill.
Atlanta apartment complex waives pet fees to help DeKalb County shelter
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta apartment company is waiving its pet fee to persuade its residents to answer the urgent call from Lifeline, DeKalb County Animal Services. Courtland, a local company that owns 32 apartment communities totaling over 12,000 apartments, said in their release that adopting a pet could save their residents up to $400 in fees.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
Whataburger opens new Woodstock location today | Police say expect traffic delays
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Fans of the famed Texas cheeseburger fast-food chain Whataburger will be lining up at its new Woodstock location set to open Thursday morning -- and police are saying to expect "heavy" traffic delays. The new location opening at Highway 92 near Indian Valley Drive will open...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
atlantafi.com
New Documentary ‘Bo Legs’ Chronicles The Life Of Marvin Arrington Sr. In Atlanta
Longtime Atlanta civics leader Marvin Arrington Sr. is being commemorated with a new documentary that chronicles his life alongside that of the city he loves so much: Atlanta, Georgia. The former City Council president and Fulton County Superior Court judge was known for centering the plight of black youth and...
WXIA 11 Alive
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
Fire breaks out at abandoned church in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an abandoned church just before 2 a.m. in East Point, Atlanta Thursday morning. Atlanta firefighters were called to a blaze off Springdale Road SW. When they arrived, they were met with large flames coming from the church. Crews managed to get the...
scoopotp.com
Woodstock Summer Concert Series Announced
The Woodstock summer concert season opens on Saturday, May 13th with chart-topping country singer-songwriter Craig Morgan. Hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester” will have downtown Woodstock rocking. Saturday, June 10th, Rick Springfield takes the stage at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater. It will be a moment to remember when the Australian-born musician and actor sings his Grammy-winning number one hit “Jessie’s Girl”. Bruno Mars Tribute, Uptown Funk, will bring that twenty-four-carat magic to the July 8th concert. Concertgoers will want to jump when another great tribute act, Completely Unchained, performs Van Halen’s greatest hits on August 12th. The season ends on September 9th as southern rock icons Drivin N Cryin rock the stage with original hits like “Fly Me Courageous” and “Straight to Hell”.
