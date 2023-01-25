ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia

Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
EAST POINT, GA
atlantafi.com

The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week

The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
WOODSTOCK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

8 Atlanta restaurants named James Beard award semifinalists

ATLANTA — The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Ten Georgia restaurants and chefs, including eight in metro Atlanta, are among the honorees, according to reporting from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beard awards are among the highest honors for the United States...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta holding auditions for 'The Wiz' Broadway tour

ATLANTA — Are you a singer or dancer in Atlanta looking to make your Broadway debut?. If the answer is yes, you're in luck! Open auditions are being held here in town for the pre-Broadway tour and Broadway revival of "The Wiz." The beloved musical, based on the classic...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House

ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta apartment complex waives pet fees to help DeKalb County shelter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta apartment company is waiving its pet fee to persuade its residents to answer the urgent call from Lifeline, DeKalb County Animal Services. Courtland, a local company that owns 32 apartment communities totaling over 12,000 apartments, said in their release that adopting a pet could save their residents up to $400 in fees.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire breaks out at abandoned church in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an abandoned church just before 2 a.m. in East Point, Atlanta Thursday morning. Atlanta firefighters were called to a blaze off Springdale Road SW. When they arrived, they were met with large flames coming from the church. Crews managed to get the...
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Woodstock Summer Concert Series Announced

The Woodstock summer concert season opens on Saturday, May 13th with chart-topping country singer-songwriter Craig Morgan. Hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester” will have downtown Woodstock rocking. Saturday, June 10th, Rick Springfield takes the stage at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater. It will be a moment to remember when the Australian-born musician and actor sings his Grammy-winning number one hit “Jessie’s Girl”. Bruno Mars Tribute, Uptown Funk, will bring that twenty-four-carat magic to the July 8th concert. Concertgoers will want to jump when another great tribute act, Completely Unchained, performs Van Halen’s greatest hits on August 12th. The season ends on September 9th as southern rock icons Drivin N Cryin rock the stage with original hits like “Fly Me Courageous” and “Straight to Hell”.
WOODSTOCK, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy