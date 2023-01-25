Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
orangefizz.net
Fizz Report Card: Va Tech Blitzes Syracuse 85-70
Well this game was over within the first few minutes. Syracuse always struggles to play well in Blacksburg and tonight was another example. Virginia Tech shot the lights out of the basketball and made the ‘Cuse look lost offensively. Tonight was another chance for a quad one win for...
orangefizz.net
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
The full court press recruitment strategy worked. Elijah Moore, a 2024 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, has committed to Syracuse, the first member of SU’s 2024 class. The 6’4 170 pounder is known primarily as a perimeter shooter. Moore is a four-star, the...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more
As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
nique.net
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63
The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Syracuse 13-8; Virginia Tech 12-8 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies should still be feeling good after a victory, while 'Cuse will be looking to regain their footing.
sujuiceonline.com
Transfer portal players had mixed results after leaving Syracuse
Though Syracuse finished with its best record since 2018 at 7-6, several key players entered the transfer portal once the season ended, including defensive backs Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter. With these departures in mind, we checked in on how the 2022 transfers from Syracuse were fairing across college...
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 4-5) vs Virginia (14-6, 3-6) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Calvin Cristoforo, John Eads ...
orangefizz.net
Elijah Moore can be the Start of a Recruiting Wave
Syracuse and Adam Weitsman are in hot pursuit of 2024 4-star shooting guard Elijah Moore, who’s making his college decision on Saturday. Experts around the recruiting world have predicted Moore will take his talents to SU, but nothing is certain until he announces it. Moore visited Syracuse with Weitsman on Tuesday for the North Carolina game and sat courtside with the big-name SU fan and a couple of rappers.
Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school
The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
ithaca.com
Candor, SVE Schools Merge Athletic Teams
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Candor Central School District's Board of Education met for the first time since November, due to Winter Storm Diaz canceling its December meeting, and discussed merging four of the school’s athletic teams with Spencer-Van Etten's teams - baseball, softball, and both boys and girls' golf - combining all the sports with the exception of softball.
Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly
How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority
Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
Twelve teams crowned at Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Championships (89 photos)
Twelve indoor track and field teams earned division titles at the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Championships on Friday at Utica University. Section III teams from the Tri-Valley League, Center State Conference and Independent League competed for league titles during the single-day event.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Duke
If Duke’s life were a book, it would be called, “When Bad Things Happen to Good Dogs.” After living the happy life of a beloved dog, Duke found himself in the shelter when his family had a change of circumstances. Duke is almost six years old and...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
iheartoswego.com
Natalie S. Carroll – January 25, 2023 Featured
Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy. She...
Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate
Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
Comments / 0